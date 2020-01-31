For 70 minutes, the Venice and North Port boys soccer teams remained in a scoreless deadlock as they battled back and forth for possession in a steady rain.
After playing two tightly contested regular season matches — a 1-0 win by North Port and a 1-1 tie — the two teams didn’t break away from the trend in Friday night’s win-or-go-home district quarterfinals match at Powell-Davis Stadium as North Port pulled ahead late for a 2-0 win.
“The first time we came in here, we nicked a a goal in and it wasn’t pretty, I’m not gonna lie,” North Port coach Joey Sorbino said. “They came to us a month later and they scored on us the same way and we were able to get a penalty and tie it.
“I told my guys this week as we prepared, ‘The first time you play a team is a feeling-out process. The second time you each know what each other is going to do. And then the third time is a crapshoot. It’s about desire and who wants it more.’”
Eventually, in the 71st minute, North Port junior captain Jeremiah Bohdanets caught a lucky break. After corralling a deflected ball, Venice goalkeeper Stefan Slavov kicked the ball to midfield, only to have it be immediately deflected 20 yards back toward his own goal — next to a streaking Bohdanets who found himself in a 1-on-1 matchup with Slavov that he turned into a 1-0 lead.
“This was one of those games where whoever makes a mistake is going to lose,” Venice coach Peter Tomich said. “And that’s what it was. It was strange. All of a sudden the ball came to the middle of the field and the centerback was too far away from their attacker and he just got the lane and was able to get in.”
Though Venice controlled possession for much of the final nine minutes of action, none of the Indians’ shots could break through the Bobcats defense.
With just over six minutes to play, Indians junior full-back Logan Nagler picked up a blue card — forcing him out of the game and Venice to play a man down for the rest of the match.
Minutes later, Bohdanets again found himself in good position, meeting the ball at the same time as Slavov, bumping off to the goalkeeper’s right side and poking in a wide-open goal to end any hopes of an Indians’ comeback.
Though all of the scoring occurred in the final 10 minutes, the Bobcats had plenty of chances to take a lead much earlier. North Port registered 15 shots on goal (8 in the first half) and had a handful of open looks, but were thwarted by the hands of Slavov or a deflection from the Venice defense.
“We tell our guys all the time, ‘When you have those chances and you don’t make them, it can come back to bite you,’” Sorbino said. “So, we’re lucky in the end there to get one.
“But it felt like a long time coming, and I think it was well-earned in this game.”
North Port’s first win of the season came back on Dec. 9 in that 1-0 victory over Venice, and the Bobcats have turned their season around ever since — going 6-3-2 since as they’ve now advanced to the district semifinals on Tuesday at Sarasota.
