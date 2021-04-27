ENGLEWOOD – A potentially magical season was on the ropes Tuesday night at Lemon Bay.
That Lemon Bay went on to defeat DeSoto County by a gaudy 7-1 score and secure a spot in next week’s Class 4A regionals obscured just how close the Mantas came to staying home and wondering what could have been.
In the midst of a pitchers’ duel, DeSoto County had seized the momentum by pushing across the game’s first run in the top of the fourth inning. Bulldogs pitcher Lane Fullerton was putting together a repeat of his dominant performance during the teams’ last meeting back in March.
Mason Boltinghouse was aware of this after he moved to third base as the Bulldogs made a terrific play on a Sebastian Daubner’s ground ball to nail Abel Albarran at home plate to preserve their 1-0 lead.
When Daubner took second base on a pitch in the dirt, a chain of events was set in motion. With no one to hold at first base, Fullerton went back to his windup. Boltinghouse looked to Lemon Bay coach Zach Gonzalez, who was standing in the third-base box.
“We just needed an energy swing, we needed to change the momentum,” Boltinghouse said. “We just had that baserunning mess-up. We were down one and had been having a lot of runners stranded on the bases, so coach told me if I want to get there, to put my head down and go get it.”
Boltinghouse got there – his straight steal of home erased DeSoto’s lead and returned momentum to the Mantas. Lemon Bay scratched out the go-ahead run in the fifth, then erupted for five runs in the sixth to pull away.
Fullerton was lifted with two outs in the fifth inning after Colin Gamber’s single staked Lemon Bay to a 2-1 lead. The Mantas’ five-run sixth inning came against three Bulldogs relievers.
“Our inning happened,” DeSoto County coach Brady Anderson said. “Up until that point, it was probably the best baseball game we played all year. We just had that one bad inning.”
During the Mantas’ postgame talk on the field behind first base, Boltinghouse was awarded the nightly grinder award – a small yellow spade.
Lemon Bay had dug itself a hole and Boltinghouse had started the process of filling it in, one small shovelful at a time.
“It’s something we like to do because we’re so fast,” Gonzalez said of stealing home. “As soon as we get a guy in a windup – we practice it, too – we’re going to try and get it.”
Boltinghouse’s gambit was part of the larger plan to get Fullerton out of the game and get into the Bulldogs’ bullpen.
“If you saw what (Fullerton) did to us last time … he shoved against us at their place, so we knew it was going to be a pitchers’ duel,” Gonzalez said. “We told our guys as we move through the playoffs, we’re going to get somebody’s ace every time, but the way we’re going to beat them is get that starter out as fast as possible and then start feasting on the other guys. That’s what happened today.”
The rally made a winner out of Albarran, who allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight in six innings. The lone blip came in the fourth. Logan Adams squared up a high fastball for a triple to right and Aiden Roe drove him in with a line drive single up the middle.
Lemon Bay improved to 18-6 and will travel to Mariner on Thursday for the District 4A-12 title game. Both teams are already assured of a berth in the regional round.
DeSoto County’s season ended at 10-16 and could be evenly divided between its first and second halves. The Bulldogs started out 1-12, then defeated Lemon Bay 10-1 behind Fullerton to trigger a 9-4 second half.
The Bulldogs lose Adams and Marshall Blosser to graduation but return everyone else.
“In the end we came up short. It sucks, but we did make the improvement,” Anderson said. “We made the jump. All you can hope is next year we start here instead of back at that 1-12 record.”
North Fort Myers 4, Port Charlotte 1
At Fort Myers, Stephen Lomski pitched well, but the Pirates offense was limited to just two hits as their season came to an end in the District 5A-10 quarterfinals.
Trailing 4-0 entering the seventh inning, Port Charlotte loaded the bases with two outs and brought the tying run to the plate. As Devon Collier was batting, Jeremie Swafford scored on a passed ball. Collier drew a walk to reload the bases, but North Fort Myers got out of the jam with a strikeout to end the Pirates’ season.
Port Charlotte finished the season, 9-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.