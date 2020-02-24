Only two area basketball teams remain in the playoffs. The Charlotte and Imagine girls programs were eliminated in the past two rounds and Community Christian and DeSoto County didn't escape the quarterfinals last week.
That leaves Charlotte and Port Charlotte as the last two standing and both will be making a road trip to the Tampa area for their next matchup. The Tarpons (20-8) face East Lake (24-3) and the Pirates (17-9) get a rematch with Clearwater (23-4).
Where do they rank?
Both opponents are No. 1 seeds in the region and rest inside the top 65 programs in the state per the Maxpreps rankings. Charlotte comes in as a five seed and 96th in the rankings, Port Charlotte is a four seed and 174th overall.
East Lake and Clearwater are both 7th in 6A and 5A respectively with Charlotte 20th in 6A and Port Charlotte 23rd in 5A.
If the local teams pull off the upset, Charlotte would either host St. Pete or travel for Round 3 against Fort Myers. Port Charlotte would travel to either Naples or Tampa-Jesuit. Both games would be on Friday at 7 p.m.
Scouting report
For East Lake, it's a pick your poison situation on defense. The Eagles have three guys averaging 13 or more points.
But it seems that the offense runs through 6-foot-3 point guard Dionte Blanch, who leads with 23.7 point, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Blanch is a 3-star guard who signed with Murray State.
Their secondary options are Jordan Hillmon (14.9 ppg) and Dean Gabrelcik (13.3 ppg).
The well-rounded Eagles don't flaunt a ton of size like the Tarpons wall of 6-foot-7 and above — their tallest player hovers around 6-foot-5 — but feature plenty of athleticism and can run the break when they want to and test opponents' transition defense.
In the other matchup, Clearwater somehow got better despite losing three of its top four scorers from last year, which Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten predicted after last year's matchup. They improved their win total by four, won their district and have region play passing through their building.
The Tornadoes top scorer is senior Max Jones, who also led them in scoring last year. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 21.9 points and 8.7 rebounds followed by CJ Lee (12.8 ppg) and Nelson Taylor (11.6 ppg).
Tornadoes looking for revenge
The Pirates might just see a team in their path to a second consecutive regional final, but Clearwater sees the team that ended their season in last year's regional quarterfinal.
The Pirates came into the Tornadoes house and edged them 43-36 to advance. But that was with a senior-driven with plenty of road playoff experience.
This year, only a few players have played serious playoff minutes and have yet to experience what should be a loud and rowdy playoff crowd. The Pirates are 5-4 on the road while Clearwater is 9-2 at home.
As usual with Port Charlotte, it will come down to their opponents' offense vs. their defense. The Tornadoes average a hair under 70 points a game and the Pirates give up a stingy 50 and held Blake to 39 in the quarterfinals.
Tarpons are road warriors
Playing on the road has been no issue for Charlotte as they look to continue their undefeated streak in true road games.
With a convincing 74-50 win over Dunbar on Thursday, Charlotte notched its first victory in a road regional game in school history and will look to add another to their credit.
Some of their road wins include Port Charlotte, Riverdale, Dunbar, Fort Myers and Lehigh.
But winning at East Lake is no easy feat as the Eagles are 10-1 at home.
The Tarpons will try and alleviate some of the bus lag that comes along with a two-hour ride to Tarpon Springs by stopping early for a shoot around at USF before heading over to the school.
Charlotte hopes star forward Tre Carroll keeps up his hot streak against the Eagles. He's scored 48 and 28 in his past two games.
A few area all-stars
In unrelated news, three area players were named to all-star teams this week.
Charlotte's Tyrik Gainer and Community Christian's Ethan Bray were both selected for the Southwest Florida Association of Basketball Coaches All-Star game on March 9 at Lehigh High and Charlotte rim protector Faustin Phanor was selected to play in the SWFL vs. Miami game on March 22.
