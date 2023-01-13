PUNTA GORDA — John Gamble scored 30 points and hit eight shots from behind the arc as the Charlotte boys basketball team headlined a huge slate of basketball at the Wally Keller Gymnasium with a 78-46 victory over a previously hot Manatee on Friday.

Chris Cornish added 17 points, while junior Andrew Seidl may have earned himself some more minutes with 12 points, albeit in garbage time.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments