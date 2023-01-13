PUNTA GORDA — John Gamble scored 30 points and hit eight shots from behind the arc as the Charlotte boys basketball team headlined a huge slate of basketball at the Wally Keller Gymnasium with a 78-46 victory over a previously hot Manatee on Friday.
Chris Cornish added 17 points, while junior Andrew Seidl may have earned himself some more minutes with 12 points, albeit in garbage time.
About the only thing that went wrong for Charlotte (7-10) was getting hit with a technical before the game after a player dunked the ball during pregame warmups. The Tarpons responded with a 10-0 run, led by a pair of 3-point baskets from Gamble, and they were off to the races.
The Tarpons led 24-15 after one quarter, with Josh Rutledge, who scored 10 points in the first quarter, being the only reason the Hurricanes were that close. Robert Bartholow tried to help Manatee (7-8) with his hot hand, but the Tarpons were slowly able to pull away as Gamble, who entered the game averaging nearly 20 points per game, had one of his finest nights of the season.
Charlotte led 41-29 at the half, treaded water in the third, then blew the game open in the fourth as Seidl came off the bench down the stretch to hit five field goals as Charlotte outscored the Canes 21-3 in those final eight minutes.
Charlotte coach Mike Williams said he would have liked to see better rebounding, but was impressed with the way his team shot the ball.
“We can’t let teams have three extra possessions, and we did a better job of that in the second half,” he said. “John Gamble shot it as well as I’ve ever seen someone shoot in this gym, and then Andrew comes off the bench and puts up a dozen. Great job of staying ready. We needed something like that and we need to carry the momentum.”
Rutledge led the Hurricanes with 16 points, while Bartholow and Detmer Steffensa each added 10. Their leading scorer coming into the game, Marcus Saunders (13.8 ppg), was held to five as they saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.
