BRADENTON – For 19 seconds Wednesday evening, Charlotte held a lead against Sycamore in the semifinals of the Chick-fil-A Classic at Bradenton Christian.
Coming off a feel-good win against SLAM Tampa on Tuesday, it seemed as if the Tarpons were turning a corner. Unfortunately for Charlotte, there was a cliff on the other side.
Sycamore kicked into high gear, using their superior height, hyper-efficient offense and sniper-level shooting to drub the Tarpons 72-47 in a score that could have been much worse had the undefeated visitors from Cincinnati not taken their foot off the gas.
“No leadership by our seniors tonight,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “We’ve got guys thinking they’re a lot better than what they are, unfortunately. We need to reevaluate ourselves.”
Charlotte slipped to 5-7 on the season against a daunting schedule littered with national and state powerhouses. The Tarpons have suffered worse margins of defeat and they have committed more turnovers than the 13 they had on Wednesday, but the only grade available via the eye test was a failing one.
Sycamore scored nine consecutive points after DJ Woods opened the game with a 3-point basket. That run was a harbinger of an 13-2 Aviators run midway through the second quarter, made possible by multiple Tarpon turnovers and a technical foul.
The Tarpons were never competitive. Charlotte trailed by 16 at halftime, 23 by the end of the third quarter and 32 midway through the fourth. Sycamore routinely got behind Charlotte’s defense for easy baskets and drilled open 3-point shots while often limiting Charlotte to just one opportunity at its own end.
“It was more what we were doing offensively than anything,” Massolio said. “It was sad, absolutely sad. Our execution, how we took care of the ball. It was pathetic.”
Sycamore outrebounded Charlotte 28-14.
“That was just a sad performance all the way around, from coaching to playing, to whoever was filling up the water bottles,” Massolio said. “We just did a terrible, terrible job. Probably one of the worst games I’ve ever been involved with.”
John Gamble led all scorers with 26 points, needing a lot of shots to get there while converting 8 of 11 free throws. No other Tarpon scored more than 6.
Raleigh Burgess was a dominant force for the Aviators (8-0). He poured in 23 points before taking a seat one minute into the fourth quarter. Ben Southerland and Austin Southerland chipped in 14 and 13 points, respectively. Each member of the Aviator trio played a big part in the massive rebounding advantage, while Burgess’ long arms factored into a number of Charlotte turnovers.
It was a head-scratching turn for Charlotte after defeating SLAM Tampa 60-54 in the tournament’s opening round by playing what Massolio thought was one of the Tarpons’ better games.
Instead of continuing that momentum into a potential Chick-fil-A title game, Charlotte will now await their opponent for today’s third-place game, scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. tip.
“I thought we played really well (Tuesday) but man, almighty, we weren’t ready to play, to do the right things,” Massolio said. “ We did not … we were just bad. There’s really not a lot of other things you can say about it and there’s nobody to blame but us in that locker room.
“We’ve got to come back and bounce back and play a good team tomorrow,” Massolio added. “We’ll see what kind of character we have. I feel bad for the people who actually had to watch that.”
In other tournament games involving area teams:
Bayshore 43, North Port 35: In the consolation semifinals of the Chick-fil-A Classic, the Bobcats saw another game slip away at the free throw line. North Port trailed just 35-34 late before the game slipped out of its grasp. Not helping matters was the Bobcats’ atrocious 11 of 26 performance at the free throw line.
It was a disappointing outcome for the Bobcats (6-6), who had defeated Bayshore 56-41 earlier this month. Now, they’ll have another rematch Thursday, facing Sarasota (1-10) in the CFA seventh-place game at 10:30 a.m. The Bobcats defeated the Sailors 50-45 on Dec. 10.
Durant 74, Venice 70: Venice dropped its third consecutive game by four points or less in a rematch of a game the same two teams played a year ago at the same Suncoast Holiday Classic.
Venice fell to 3-7 with the loss and will meet Booker in Thursday’s seventh-place game, slated for 3 p.m.
