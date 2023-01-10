Lackluster effort nets Bulldogs 67-55 win over Sharks
ARCADIA – DeSoto County coach Darrel Nicklow hoped his team would have gotten out of its funk after a two-point loss Monday night. Tuesday’s 67-55 win over Imagine went into the record books as a win, but the Bulldogs still didn’t play well.
With the Sharks taking a 4-0 lead just a minute and a half into the contest, Nicklow pulled his entire starting five off the court.
“They weren’t playing hard enough,” he said. “Just going through the motions with no energy, so I took them out.”
The Sharks continued to score and had an early 10-0 lead. The Bulldogs heard Nicklow’s message and responded with nine straight points, starting with Robert Carter’s trey on his way to a game high 18 points.
Imagine clung to a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Jerry Bonnane gave DeSoto their first lead as he picked up two of his 14 points just seconds into the second quarter. The Bulldogs outscored the Sharks 25-19 to take a 36-31 lead into halftime.
The DeSoto lead grew to as many as 20 in the third quarter as they scored 24 points and took a 60-43 lead into the final 8 minutes.
The Sharks wouldn’t roll over. They cut the lead to 10 but couldn’t get the big run they needed to cut the deficit to single digits.
Angelo Blas had another strong game, leading the Sharks with 16 points. Jordan Kirkus and Joey Payne both reached double figures with 10 points each.
Imagine head coach Lee Taft missed the game due to illness. Junior varsity coach Rob Rassbach took the helm.
“At the beginning of the game, we were consistently good when we took that 10-point lead, but when we fell behind by 10, we were consistently not playing well. We just couldn’t get over the hump. We got into foul trouble and we lost a lot of our size and that’s when we got into trouble.
“We still played together as a team and did put a lot of effort on the court.”
The Sharks record dropped to 4-12. They will play host to ODA on Friday. The Bulldogs are now 7-7 and will travel to Hardee on Thursday.
