Sun preps logo

Lackluster effort nets Bulldogs 67-55 win over Sharks

ARCADIA – DeSoto County coach Darrel Nicklow hoped his team would have gotten out of its funk after a two-point loss Monday night. Tuesday’s 67-55 win over Imagine went into the record books as a win, but the Bulldogs still didn’t play well.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments