PUNTA GORDA – Ramone Seals scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Sports Leadership and Management Academy (SLAM) of Tampa fended off a fourth quarter comeback by Charlotte to take a 74-66 victory Friday at the Wally Keller Gymnasium.

SLAM led by 60-45 going into the fourth. But an 11-0 run to start the fourth got the Tarpons (1-1) back into the game. John Gamble scored 11 of his game-high 29 points in the final quarter, with three buckets from behind the arc, cutting the deficit to two midway through the fourth.


