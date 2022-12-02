PUNTA GORDA – Ramone Seals scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Sports Leadership and Management Academy (SLAM) of Tampa fended off a fourth quarter comeback by Charlotte to take a 74-66 victory Friday at the Wally Keller Gymnasium.
SLAM led by 60-45 going into the fourth. But an 11-0 run to start the fourth got the Tarpons (1-1) back into the game. John Gamble scored 11 of his game-high 29 points in the final quarter, with three buckets from behind the arc, cutting the deficit to two midway through the fourth.
The Spartans (1-2) were able to recover as Seals cashed in a critical three-point play and a Charlotte player was hit with an technical to squash the Charlotte rally.
“Basketball is a game of runs and we knew Charlotte had one in them. It happened to be at the beginning of the fourth quarter,” SLAM coach Brian Reeves said. “We played two tough opponents to start the year and we learned from or mistakes.”
SLAM led wire to wire, taking a 39-38 halftime lead, thanks to a three-point buzzer beater by Jonathan Olodude, taking some steam out of the Tarpons.
The Spartans got a balanced attack with four players in double figures. Michael Jones had 14 points and 13 rebounds, Xavier Finney scored 19 on five threes, and Jayden Guillaume had 11 points and nine rebounds.
SLAM looked as though they would pull away, as Finney had three 3-point baskets in the third to give the Spartans the 15-point lead they held going into the fourth.
For Charlotte, unlike the season-opener against Cardinal Mooney when Chris Cornish gave them a second scoring option, Gamble was left to do the damage himself as Cornish was held to eight points along with Blake Maddox.
Charlotte coach Mike Williams said his team played tough down the stretch, but made too many mistakes and couldn’t get a better night from those he depends on to score.
“You can’t spot a team 15 and expect to come back and make all the plays," Williams said. "We gave it our best but couldn’t make a play late. We need to step up and make plays and be more consistent. They killed us on rebounds, we didn’t shoot very well, and give credit to SLAM, they beat us.”
The good news for Charlotte is that it won’t have to think about it long. The Tarpons play Saturday against Calvary Christian at Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers at noon.
