PUNTA GORDA — There is a very good reason why Charlotte’s boys basketball schedule includes teams like Milton (Georgia), Dr. Phillips and IMG Academy.
It’s for games like the one the Tarpons played on Wednesday.
The result of all those tough games was complete domination during their District 5A-11 semifinal game against Dunbar. Charlotte took a 20-point lead after one quarter and forced a running clock at halftime en route to a 77-36 victory at Wally Keller Gymnasium.
John Gamble and D.J. Woods each scored 17 points to lead four Tarpons in double figures, with nearly everyone contributing points.
Charlotte (17-9) has won six straight and will play Mariner at home Friday for the district championship. The Tritons beat Ida Baker 69-63 in the other semifinal.
“We knew what we were facing, and early on we played really well, shared the ball and got a big lead and did what we needed to do,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “I feel really confident how we moved the ball. We’ve been shooting really well. We’ve just been turning the ball over. When we hold the ball and don’t give it away, we’ll make a lot of shots.”
Logan Clauser added 14 and Chris Cornish came off the bench to score 10, including six in the first quarter as Charlotte raced to a 34-14 lead.
Gamble, who facilitated the offense in the first quarter, heated up in the second, scoring 11 points, including a “dunk and one” late in the first half to put Charlotte up by 30. The 60-25 lead at the half triggered a running clock for the entire second half.
Clauser said it was about coming out and performing, and if they move the ball and score, they’re going to “eat.”
“If we all eat, we’re going to win. We came out and played with energy, especially (with) the way we move the ball,” Clauser said. “If we come out and play the way we’re supposed to, we’re going to beat teams by a lot and we’re all going to eat.”
Gamble said everybody had confidence and knocked down their shots, which allowed him to hang in the background at the start.
“I told them to keep it going and keep scoring and don’t worry about me scoring because I know I’m going to score,” Gamble said. “I told them to have confidence and keeping pushing the ball up the court. I’m the energy guy who comes in and makes that one play that changes the game.”
Demetrie Morgan led the Tigers (11-9) with 12 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.