FORT MYERS – Charlotte played one of its sloppiest games in recent memory on Saturday during the Southwest Florida vs. Everybody Classic at Evangel Christian.
As a result, the Tarpons had a potential victory ripped from their grasp by Kathleen, resulting in a 65-62 defeat that dropped them to 1-2 on the season.
“We turned the ball over way too much,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “Take away five of the turnovers we had and we win the game, especially late in the game.”
Charlotte committed 27 turnovers, but a series of blunders during the final minute of regulation flipped the momentum to the Red Devils (2-0).
The Tarpons led 55-50 with 1:10 to play after a pair of D.J. Woods free throws when Red Devils senior Andrae Shaw drained a 3-point goal to pull Kathleen within a possession with 25 seconds to go. Charlotte struggled against the Red Devils defense to get the ball up the court and a long pass was intercepted. Kathleen’s Idris King quickly knotted the game and sent it to overtime with the resulting breakaway layup.
In overtime, turnovers were compounded by defensive lapses. With the game tied at 60-60, Kathleen’s Antwon Robinson fought through a trap at midcourt and raced mostly uncontested to an easy layup. Charlotte immediately turned the ball over on an errant pass and Jeremy Russell capitalized by drawing a fifth foul out of Logan Clauser. That led to Russell draining a pair of free throws for a 64-60 advantage with 1:02 to play.
Charlotte had several looks at the basket over the final minute of overtime, but only Keon Lockett’s putback to show for it. Trailing 65-62 with 5 seconds remaining, John Gamble went coast to coast in search of a bucket and a foul, but Kathleen let him go and his layup bounced harmlessly away as the buzzer sounded.
The Tarpons’ turnovers created the two-fold issue of limiting their chances to score while leading to more points for the Red Devils. Also, on two occasions, the Tarpons failed to block out on a missed Red Devil free throw and Kathleen turned its rebound into points.
“It’s so disappointing how bad we took care of the ball today,” Massolio said. “It’s very disappointing to have a senior-led group turn it over so much.”
The Tarpons were also streaky from the field, struggling to make anything in the first half, going on a tear during a 22-point third quarter, then struggling once more. Massolio traced those woes back to the turnovers.
“Even if you’re not shooting well, you get more shots and make more points if you don’t turn it over,” he said. “It’s a shame. Take care of the ball and we’re up five (points) with a minute to go. Take care of the ball and we win the game.”
Charlotte was even streaky at the free throw line, making just 4 of 11 to begin the game, but hitting 13 of 16 from the middle of the third quarter to game’s end.
Woods led Charlotte with 18 points. Gamble had 13 point while Clauser finished with 10 points and 9 rebounds. As a team, the Tarpons outrebounded the Red Devils 33-22 and forced 16 turnovers, an otherwise strong showing if not for their own miscues.
Shaw and Russell each had 12 to lead Kathleen.
Next up for Charlotte is the first installment of this season’s Peace River Rivalry. The Tarpons will travel across the bridge to Port Charlotte on Tuesday.
Pirates stumble at SWFL
Later Saturday, Port Charlotte wilted under Bradenton Christian's pressure, resulting in a 71-50 defeat less than 24 hours after a win at DeSoto County.
The Pirates slipped to 2-1 with the defeat and will try to get back on track against their Charlotte County rivals on Tuesday at home.
