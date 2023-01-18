PUNTA GORDA – On a night where their senior leading scorer had a rather quiet night, it was a junior who spurred the Charlotte boys basketball team to victory.
Chris Cornish scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Tarpons to a 61-33 victory over Lely on Wednesday at the Wally Keller Gymnasium.
It was Charlotte’s third consecutive victory as it heads into the Wally Keller Classic this weekend. For Lely, it was its sixth straight loss.
Charlotte coach Mike Williams said Cornish was a force throughout, both scoring and rebounding, and did more than score underneath, which has been his specialty.
“He shot really well and rebounded phenomenally. He took a jump shot and I think the whole bench almost fell over,” Williams said. “John Gamble played well. The guards did a really good job with the basketball. We played defense and we rebounded.”
Cornish said it all came down to rebounding and creating opportunities off of them, even from beyond five feet.
“It was about not missing layups and effort, putting the ball out there and scoring as much as I can,” Cornish said. “I have to try jumpers sometime and I’ve been doing it every single day.”
Charlotte (8-10) jumped out quickly as Noah Cutler got a hot hand early and scored all seven of his points in the first eight minutes to give the Tarpons a 17-6 lead.
“Noah can do that. I tell him that sometimes he goes a little too fast and everybody goes with it,” Williams said. “He just has to slow down and pick his spots and he did a great job doing that.”
Cornish took over, scoring 14 in the second quarter and turning the game into a rout, 41-12 at the half, and forcing a running clock for the remainder of the game midway through the third as the lead reached 35.
“It’s all about the work every day in the gym. I’m just trying to produce for my team as best I can every night,” Cornish said.
Williams said he likes the way the team looks as it hosts its annual event and that the Tarpons played well against tough competition even if the record didn’t show it.
“We never pointed fingers or doubted each other or say anything negative. It was remarkable to see a bunch of teenage kids do that,” Williams said. “We’re hitting the home stretch now, playing well and believing in what we’re doing.”
Gamble finished with 16 points for Charlotte.
David Louidor led the Trojans (8-11) with 11 points, while Sam Powell scored eight.
BOYS SOCCER
Charlotte 8, Sarasota Military 0: The Tarpons made quick work of SMA on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's showdown with DeSoto County.
Deacon Powell had three goals and one assist to lead the way. Levi Wooten, Kade Pena, Parker Dye, Noah Wooten and Braxton Taylor all found the net, as well.
Good defense in front of him meant goalie Luke Wadsworth was called upon just once, earning a save.
Thursday's home date with the visiting Bulldogs is the Tarpons' regular season home finale.
