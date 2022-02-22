PUNTA GORDA — It was Barron Collier’s night. It happens that way, sometimes.
The Cougars came into Wally Keller Gymnasium on Tuesday with swagger and left with a golden ticket to the Region 5A-3 finals following an 84-60 rout of Charlotte.
The game went sideways for the Tarpons in the third quarter, and Barron Collier kept its foot on the gas even as its lead ballooned.
Alas, even in a season-ending rout, there were lessons to be learned, as far as Tarpons coach Tom Massolio was concerned. Trailing by more than 20 with five minutes to play, Charlotte went into foul mode, sending Barron Collier to the line in a last-ditch effort to close the gap by any means possible.
It didn’t work.
But they tried.
And that’s what mattered.
“That was my focus after the game,” Massolio said. “Games are life. Life lessons. And you’ve always got to finish it out. You’re going to have so many things in your life that will go wrong, go bad, you can never stop. You have to always believe, even when circumstances are out of your hands, out of your control. You’ve got to keep fighting.”
John Gamble, the Tarpons’ standout junior who will be the subject of a recruiting battle this summer and into next season, tried to play on an ankle he had turned during the overtime victory against Mariner last week.
He couldn’t finish.
But he tried.
“He tried to battle through it. A lot of praise to him for what he tried to do the last five days but you could tell he didn’t have his lift, his fluidness,” Massolio said. “But you’ve got to tip your hat to a kid who tries to get out there.”
Gamble finished with seven points.
“There was nothing to do but try and play through,” said Gamble, who wound up on the bench for much of the fourth quarter when the ankle proved too much. “Watching the game and seeing the hunger in the seniors’ eyes … I felt like I could win the game if I was healthy.”
In his final game, senior DJ Woods scored early and scored late and kept scoring right up until Massolio took him out for a well-earned standing ovation from Tarpons fans.
He didn’t finish.
But he tried.
As the game’s final moments ticked away, Woods watched a short distance from the bench, tears in his eyes. The same could be said for seniors Koen Lockett, Logan Clauser and Jordany Reyes-Sanchez who sat with their faces buried in their hands.
Kevin Sanders, the Tarpons’ other senior, remained on the floor with the future of the Tarpons’ program, guiding the fresh legs through game’s end.
“I’ve been playing with these kids my whole life and I was seeing it come to an end,” said Woods, who led the Tarpons with 25 points. “It just sucks. I love everybody on my team, I love my coaches, I love the fans, and I just want to thank everybody.”
Like everyone else in the building, Woods knew his high school career was over, but playing for Massolio, his uncle, he knew what he had to do.
It hit me, it hit me,” Woods said. “But I couldn’t give up for my team, so I kept fighting.”
There will be one last team meeting today, then that will be a wrap on the 25th season of Massolio basketball at Charlotte High, a season that will be remembered for his 500th career win, made possible by a group of seniors who one season earlier took Charlotte farther than any team in school history.
He will continue to ride herd on the Tarpons, making sure they pass their classes. To make sure the seniors go to the next level while the underclassmen keep working to get better.
In life, there are no finish lines until a higher power says otherwise.
Sitting in his office inside the now-empty gym, Massolio couldn’t help but think back in that moment to the battle his wife, Renee, waged with her terminal cancer before it took her a year ago this month.
“That’s something I’ll always remember about Renee — how she fought and fought and fought — even with they basically told her you have very little time,” Massolio said. “She didn’t believe it and she fought and that’s what I was trying to express to these guys: Just how important life is.
“You can never give up on a situation,” he continued. “A basketball game, fight to the buzzer, I don’t care what the score is.”
