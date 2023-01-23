ARCADIA — In a game of big men, it was a pair of 5-foot-7 senior guards that gave the Desoto Bulldogs the lift they needed to roll over Lake Placid, 61-52, on Monday night.
Robert Carter and Jayden Rogers hit double figures, as did three other Bulldogs, but it was when they scored that was just as important as how much they scored.
On the first possession of the game, Carter buried a 3-point basket to give the Bulldogs a lead that they would keep throughout the game. Lil’Dreco Tompkins had a monster slam dunk that not only got the players and fans to their feet, but also gave DeSoto a 12-4 lead. Carter came back with another long bomb from the corner to stop a modest four-point Dragons run for a 15-8 lead.
With Jamari Redding and Tompkins controlling the boards, the Bulldogs stretched their lead to 14 at the break, 35-21.
After a half that Bulldogs’ coach Darrel Nicklow claimed to be the best half the team had played all year, the bottom fell out starting the third quarter. Shots that fell in the first half didn’t fall after the break. Fouls and turnovers and poor play allowed the Dragons to get back in the game, cutting a 16-point Bulldog lead in half in just over a minute. It was Rogers’ trey that stopped the run and got the team back on track.
Lake Placid cut the lead to six points with four minutes remaining as the Bulldog woes continued to mount. However, a Rogers bucket from downtown got the Bulldogs started on a 12-0 run to put the game away. A pair of treys from the Dragons in the closing seconds of the game made the score look closer than it was.
Lake Placid came into the game with a 4-0 district record and 14-4 overall. They had three of the top 10 scorers in the district.
Redding led the district with 292 points before adding a 12 more to his total. Tompkins also had 12 with Rogers adding 11. Carter and Shon Galloway reached double figures 10 each. The Dragons’ Lazavion Brown hit his season average with 15 points. The other big gun for the Dragons was Keveun Mason with a game-high of 16.
“Yes it was pretty much the best first half we’ve had,” Nicklow said. “We had a game plan and we stuck to it. We attacked their 1-3-1 zone in the paint and we pushed them. We got sloppy in the third quarter. Robert hit a big three and Mari was tough in the paint.
“I was really proud of the way they (Carter and Rogers) shot tonight, they played real well.”
Desoto and their 9-9 record will be home again on Thursday as the Bulldogs play host to Manatee for senior night.
GIRLS BASKETBALLLemon Bay 74. Bradenton Christian 55: Junior Taylor Orris scored a career-high 43 points as the Mantas dispatched Bradenton Christian on Monday night. Sophomore Maya Collins had a double-double with 15 points and 11 assists. She also added seven rebounds.
As a team, Lemon Bay dished 23 assists, breaking the Panthers’ press throughout the game.
The Mantas’ seventh consecutive win improved their record to 15-7 ahead of Thursday’s trip to Island Coast. Lemon Bay will close out the regular season on Friday at home against Hardee.
