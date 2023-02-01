Reigning district champions Port Charlotte and Charlotte will open defense of their respective titles on Wednesday against opponents to be determined.
By virtue of being top seeds, each earned a bye into the district semifinals.
Port Charlotte (15-7) closed out its regular season campaign on Tuesday night with a 64-43 romp at home against Hardee. Charlotte (11-13) wraps up its regular season Friday at home against Golden Gate.
Here’s a quick look at each Sun Preps-area team’s district slate:
Venice and North Port (7A-12): The Bobcats were 14-10 entering Wednesday night’s season finale against Braden River. They drew a No. 3 seed and will play Riverview in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round. A win there sends them to No. 2 Venice. The Indians are 12-9 and will close out their regular season Friday at Fort Myers. Venice swept the Bobcats in two meetings this year.
Charlotte (6A-11): The top-seeded Tarpons will meet the winner of Ida Baker and North Fort Myers in a Wednesday semifinal. Fort Myers and Cape Coral face off in the other semifinal. Charlotte narrowly escaped the Green Wave earlier this year with a three-point decision in Punta Gorda.
Port Charlotte (5A-11): The No. 1 Pirates will face the winner of Tuesday’s Dunbar-Island Coast quarterfinal. A win likely means a championship home date against Cape Coral.
DeSoto County (4A-11): In a break from most district formats, all games of this tournament will be played at top seed Lake Placid. The Bulldogs will open play Tuesday against a Hardee team they have handled twice in convincing fashion, setting up a semifinal against No. 2 Booker.
Lemon Bay (4A-12): The Mantas hold down the No. 2 seed and will play host to Estero in a Wednesday semifinal. A victory means a likely trip to top seed Gateway for the championship.
Imagine (3A-11): The Sharks rattled off four wins to close out the regular season and will face Sarasota Military in a Tuesday quarterfinal. Victory means traveling to No. 1 Bradenton Christian the following night. The Sharks routed SMA in two meetings this season.
