Is your favorite high school boys basketball team on fire?
Slow your roll.
Is your alma mater making you shake your head?
Chin up.
As the regular season enters its final days, the past becomes prologue. At the flip of the calendar comes the February Follies, where every favorite becomes the hunted and every upstart has its day, by way of their respective district tournaments.
This week’s dive will take a look at the SunPreps-area districts and the potential landmines that await. But first, here’s the latest FHSAA rankings, released Tuesday:
135. Charlotte
153. Port Charlotte
206. Venice
252. Lemon Bay
318. North Port
506. DeSoto County
575. Imagine
If you believe Charlotte and Port Charlotte are in good shape, you’re correct. Both are currently ranked No. 6 in their region. That’s sort of where the good news ends for our local squads.
Venice is ranked No. 8 in Region 7A-3, and while they’ve beaten No. 6 Sarasota twice, the Indians will likely have to beat the Sailors a third time and secure that automatic region berth, because making it as an at-large is a dicey proposition.
Lemon Bay is No. 6 in its region, as well, but its district is easily the most competitive of all SunPreps teams, with two district dance partners ranked ahead of the Mantas. In a fit of rude-neighbor behavior, DeSoto County could actually knock Lemon Bay out of the region playoff picture despite being in a different district, should the Bulldogs win their district’s automatic berth while Lemon Bay falls short of its own.
Last but not least, there’s Imagine in Region 3A-3, well outside the at-large window and deep in a hole in District 3A-11.
That’s a brief region outlook. Let’s now drill down into the districts. All records shared here are through Monday’s games.
DISTRICT 7A-12
Sarasota (No. 164 in FHSAA) continues to maintain a lead over Venice (206) for the district’s top seed. North Port is currently fifth out of the six teams.
The Sailors (14-4) have played a weaker schedule than Venice and has also lost twice to the Indians. Wins against Bradenton Christian (No. 145) is their best win, though all four losses have been against good competition (Venice, Master’s Academy, Braden River).
Sarasota has a rematch against Braden River and a season-ender against Cardinal Mooney, but whether that will be enough to hold off a hard-charging Venice is hard to say.
The Indians (10-7) won their fourth game in five outings on Monday by stalking North Port for three quarters, then going in for the kill. Keegan Burroughs is a force on the inside while his supporting cast seems to be getting deeper with each passing game. Kade Slaton, Deylen Platt, Griffin Moricz and Chad Fleming have all taken turns producing juicy stats.
Another reason to think Venice could overtake Sarasota for the top seed is its schedule. The closing kick includes Gateway Charter, Canterbury, Port Charlotte, Community School of Naples and Fort Myers. Win or lose, Venice’s FHSAA rankings are going to rise.
North Port, despite being just 9-9, has suffered just two blowout defeats. The Bobcats have been in range or led their opponent during the other seven defeats. Following Monday’s loss to Venice, Bruce Wallace said if the Bobcats could cut down on mental mistakes, they could run with anyone in the district.
The Bobcats played Port Charlotte on Tuesday night and have Charlotte and Braden River lurking later in the month.
District standings: 1. Sarasota (164), 2. Venice (206), 3. Gulf Coast (277), 4. Lehigh (312), 5. North Port (318), 6. Riverview (464).
DISTRICT 6A-11
Charlotte (No. 135) appears to be in firm grasp of the district’s top seed with second-place Cape Coral (298) well in the FHSAA rear-view mirror.
All that leaves for the Tarpons (7-10) to do is close out the year on a tear. As we’ve mentioned often, Charlotte’s record is the result of a brutal schedule, the strength of which dropped from No. 13 in the state to No. 19 this past week when Charlotte had the nerve to schedule district foe Fort Myers and wallop Manatee.
Though the schedule is letting up somewhat, the Tarpons will still have to deal with Orlando Christian Prep – the state’s No. 5 team – and rival Port Charlotte at this weekend’s Wally Keller Classic. The Pirates, of course, delivered a 55-42 defeat to the Tarpons last month.
District standings: 1. Charlotte (135), 2. Cape Coral (298), 3. Fort Myers (348), 4. North Fort Myers (413), 5. Ida Baker (596).
DISTRICT 5A-11
Port Charlotte (No. 153) outlasted Sebring in overtime on Saturday in what has to be considered the best game in the area to date in terms of entertainment and atmosphere. The nearest competitor for that title might be another Pirates game – their 55-42 win against rival Charlotte.
The 57-56 win against Sebring effectively swapped the two teams in the region standings, boosting the Pirates to No. 6. It also created some breathing room between the Pirates and Cypress Lake (196) atop the district standings. Both Cypress Lake and Mariner are dangerous teams come tournament time, but the same has to be said of the Pirates (10-6) at this point, after their fourth consecutive, impressive victory.
The Pirates played a North Port team bent on revenge for an early season blowout on Tuesday night. At week’s end, Port Charlotte takes part in the Wally Keller Classic, where it will face Moore Haven and Charlotte.
The final week features a pair of dangers games -- at home against Venice and on the road at Fort Myers.
District standings: 1. Port Charlotte (153), 2. Cypress Lake (196), 3. Mariner (219), 4. Island Coast (360), 5. Dunbar (584).
DISTRICT 4A-11
DeSoto County (506) has been lumbering along this season, struggling to find consistency. The Bulldogs (8-7) suffered a bit of a frustrating loss on Jan. 9 in a 53-51 verdict at home against Avon Park, which is just behind them in the district standings.
The Bulldogs’ schedule took a stiff turn beginning Tuesday when they played host to Sarasota. Monday features a measuring-stick game at home against district leader Lake Placid (315) and in back-to-back nights to close out the regular season, DeSoto will face Sebring at home and Lemon Bay on the road.
The Bulldogs have multiple players capable of having big nights – Jamari Redding and Lil’Dreco Tompkins are averaging double-doubles while Gershon Galloway, Jerry Bonnane and Robert Carter have had huge outings. Depending on how DeSoto looks against Lake Placid next week, there could be plenty of optimism about the Bulldogs’ chances to steal a district title.
District standings: 1. Lake Placid (315), 2. Booker (454), 3. DeSoto County (506), 4. Avon Park (542), 5. Bayshore (581).
DISTRICT 4A-12
We mentioned earlier how DeSoto County could snuff out Lemon Bay’s regional playoff hopes with a District 4A-11 title. That’s because the Mantas find themselves in the area’s most-competitive district by a wide margin. All five teams in the district are ranked in the region’s top-15 and Lemon Bay (252) is looking up at Gateway (184) and LaBelle (246), the region’s Nos. 2 and 5 teams.
Last-place Clewiston has been handled twice by LaBelle, but nearly defeated District 4A-11 leader, Lake Placid.
Sitting at No. 6 in the region, should Lemon Bay fall short, the Mantas are in danger of getting bumped out of an at-large bid should upsets happen in other districts.
The good (and perhaps bad) news is Lemon Bay (11-5) has a very difficult schedule to close out the year. So, win or lose, their state ranking should be secure, if not climb a few spots. This weekend, Lemon Bay will try for a second win against Evangelical Christian at the Wally Keller Classic, then launch into a wild final 10 days, playing Charlotte, North Port, DeSoto County and LaBelle.
District standings: 1. Gateway (184), 2. LaBelle (246), 3. Lemon Bay (252), 4. Estero (337), 5. Clewiston (503).
DISTRICT 3A-11
This district has the biggest disparity between its haves and have-nots, and while it’s considered the weakest district in Region 3A-3, that’s more of a reflection of how brutal the region is.
Consider: Cardinal Mooney leads the district with a FHSAA ranking of No. 124. That’s better than Charlotte, Port Charlotte, Sarasota or Gateway, the area’s other district leaders.
Those teams are firmly inside their respective regional top-8. For Cardinal Mooney, No. 124 is only good enough for ninth in its region.
So if Cardinal Mooney, who has wins against CSN, Venice, Gateway Charter and Braden River has to win to get in, wither thou, Imagine?
The Sharks (6-12) are just two spots ahead of Sarasota Military for last place in Region 3A-3, and fourth in the district. Sounds grim, but a potentially intriguing first-round district game awaits. In their first meeting against Out-of-Door Academy, the Sharks were blown out of the water, 73-32. This past Friday, however, Imagine closed the gap to a 59-51 loss.
What happens in Game 3?
District standings: 1. Cardinal Mooney (124), Bradenton Christian (145), 3. Out-of-Door (475), Imagine (575), Sarasota Military (651).
