TAMPA – Wharton’s victorious Wildcats gathered in front their school’s student section, nicknamed the “Blue Crew” and hoisted their newly acquired Region 6A-3 trophy as Queen’s “We Are The Champions” coursed through the gymnasium.
In a corner of the gym, far removed, Mike Williams stood against a wall, unblinking, watching the celebration and working over how his first year as Charlotte’s head coach came to an end in a 52-35 defeat on a Friday night far from home.
And then he shook it off. That’s something one can do when a team begins the year 5-11 and ends it on an 11-3, district championship-winning blitz.
Even a year of firsts is not exempt from an ending, bittersweet or otherwise.
“At the end of the day, it’s sports,” Williams said. Somebody’s gotta win, somebody’s gotta lose. We’re sending two guys to go play college basketball and the third guy is going to go to school and get a degree and make some money. That’s the end result. You want to send these kids off and give ‘em an opportunity to become better men.”
John Gamble, Kirby Schmitz and Ari Davis are the Tarpons’ lone seniors departing a team that finished 16-14 against a brutal schedule. Against a bigger Wharton squad that played as if it had all the answers to the test, Gamble scratched out a team-best nine points. It wasn’t the way any four-year player wants to bow out, but in the game’s final moments, he passed the torch to junior Chris Cornish in much the same manner Tre Carroll handed it to Gamble during Charlotte’s region championship run two years ago.
“It’s one of those things where you can either hang your head and be someone who’s not you, or you can encourage younger guys,” Gamble said. “I told Chris as time was winding down, ‘Hey, you got this next year. Don’t put your head down. Get to work.’
“That’s all you can do,” Gamble continued. “It’s his to go get next year, here.”
Charlotte started cold, then when into a deep freeze, though the Tarpons’ defense kept Wharton (22-6) from running away. All that defensive effort appeared to be paying off when Charlotte cut a 29-15 deficit to 31-24 late in the fourth quarter.
Wharton called a timeout and regrouped. The Wildcats’ answer was immediate and decisive behind their talented trio of Karmello Branch, Chandler Davis and Jayson Montgomery.
A 15-2 run over the final 90 seconds of the third quarter and into the beginning of the fourth ended all intrigue. Late in the game, Williams pulled Gamble and Schmitz for a final bow to the applause of Charlotte’s traveling fanbase.
With the bench emptied in the final minute, Charlotte’s Andrew Seidl ushered in the next wave of Tarpons with a 3-point basket for the team’s last points.
“I wanted to take (Branch, Davis and Montgomery) away and I thought we did an OK job of that,” Williams said. “But their other guys made shots, so give them credit. They made shots and their defense was really good. They were better than us tonight.”
Williams spoke with a confidence that had evolved throughout his rollercoaster first season at the helm. It’s not an easy thing for Williams to follow a 500-win coach like Tom Massolio, who mentored Williams for 16 years before handing him the reins.
But even Massolio faced adversity in his first season, starting the year 3-15 before catching fire and upsetting Venice in the district tournament to earn Charlotte its first regional berth in 20 years.
By that standard, Williams has Massolio beat. After a gnarly 5-11 start that including a 1-5 winter break, Charlotte righted the ship, won a district title and steamrolled through the first two regional rounds.
Still, at 5-11, Williams found himself at a crossroads.
“I’m just sitting around thinking I might need to call Tom and tell him, hey, I don’t think you hired the right guy; I don’t know if I can do this,” Williams said. “Maybe I’m just a better assistant, a better JV coach with fundamentals and development. I just don’t know.
“A lot of nights, I sat there and thought maybe this isn’t for me,” he continued. “And the bigger thing is, I’m coming behind Tom, who was very successful. He built the program to what it is today and I think that’s why I put a lot of pressure on myself.”
Finishing the year the way Charlotte did has allayed Williams’ worst fears.
“I don’t know if, in my 17 years here, I’ve seen a run like that, they way they did it at the end of the season,” Williams said. “It just kind of got everybody excited. They’re really fun to watch.
“We lost tonight, but that’s no reason to hang your head. You learn from it. You get better and move on,” he added. “I’m just proud of them. District champs. Regional finals. And they gotta deal with a first-year coach. I’m just so very proud of them.”
