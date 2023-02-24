TAMPA – Wharton’s victorious Wildcats gathered in front their school’s student section, nicknamed the “Blue Crew” and hoisted their newly acquired Region 6A-3 trophy as Queen’s “We Are The Champions” coursed through the gymnasium.

In a corner of the gym, far removed, Mike Williams stood against a wall, unblinking, watching the celebration and working over how his first year as Charlotte’s head coach came to an end in a 52-35 defeat on a Friday night far from home.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments