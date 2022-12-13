PORT CHARLOTE – For Jahmari Johnson, it was like a homecoming. For the Port Charlotte boys basketball team, they wished he had never left.
Johnson, a senior who played his first two years of high school ball with the Pirates, returned in a black away jersey to haunt his old team, scoring a game-high 30 points as Gateway Charter turned a tight game at halftime into a romp as the Griffins won 80-66.
Port Charlotte (4-2), which saw its four-game winning streak end, kept it close at the half, trailing 31-29. That didn’t last long as the Griffins tore apart the Pirates defense in the second half.
Patrick Johnson scored on a three-point play and Gabe Timmons hit one from behind the arc to get the Griffins going in the third quarter.
But it was Johnson who brought out the big lumber with a 3-point basket and two field goals, including a dunk, as Gateway Charter outscored the Pirates 26-17 in the third to go up 57-46.
The Griffins (6-1) pulled away in the fourth as four players ended up in double figures to lead them to their fourth straight win.
“We didn’t have the intense energy in the first half. Even I was a little laid back. We came out in the second half with chips on our shoulders,” Johnson said. “We beat them in summer ball so we know how to play these guys, and we weren’t doing that at first.”
Johnson knew how the system worked, having played in the system for two years. He was playing against familiar faces on Tuesday, as well, and he said that helped.
Arronington Nau came off the bench to score 13, while Gabe Timmons and Patrick Johnson scored 11 each for Gateway Charter.
“We knew this would be a tough game. Kip Rhoten always has his team ready and this is always a hostile place to play,” said Gateway coach R.J. Jones. “We mixed up our defenses and we made our shots in the second half. Jahmari was the head of the snake. He’s a great scorer and defender.”
Port Charlotte hung close in the first half on the strength on Caleb Campos scoring 10 of his 17 points in the first half, but their inability to hit free throws came back to haunt them as they were 11-of-23 from the stripe.
They also committed two technical fouls that further hurt their chances, as did their struggles with the Griffins' full-court pressure.
Jah Chin wound up with 21 points, 14 in the second half. Kaden Suber scored 12 and Dallas Lambert added 11 off the bench.
