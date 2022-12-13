PORT CHARLOTE – For Jahmari Johnson, it was like a homecoming. For the Port Charlotte boys basketball team, they wished he had never left.

Johnson, a senior who played his first two years of high school ball with the Pirates, returned in a black away jersey to haunt his old team, scoring a game-high 30 points as Gateway Charter turned a tight game at halftime into a romp as the Griffins won 80-66.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments