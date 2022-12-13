NORTH PORT – After sprinting out to a sizable first half lead, Charlotte held off a second-half rally and went on to a 57-49 victory over North Port Tuesday night at The Cage.

The Tarpons scored the first six points of the game, thanks to a couple of steals and slam dunks by Chris Cornish. The Bobcats came back to take a brief 10-8 lead before a three-pointer by John Gamble put Charlotte back on top. Gamble seemingly scored from everywhere in the first half, sinking four treys en route to 20 points as the Tarpons took a 36-27 lead at the break.


