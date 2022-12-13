NORTH PORT – After sprinting out to a sizable first half lead, Charlotte held off a second-half rally and went on to a 57-49 victory over North Port Tuesday night at The Cage.
The Tarpons scored the first six points of the game, thanks to a couple of steals and slam dunks by Chris Cornish. The Bobcats came back to take a brief 10-8 lead before a three-pointer by John Gamble put Charlotte back on top. Gamble seemingly scored from everywhere in the first half, sinking four treys en route to 20 points as the Tarpons took a 36-27 lead at the break.
North Port succeeded in slowing down the tempo in the third quarter and began to cut into the Charlotte lead.
"I always have a hard time here in this gym for some reason," Charlotte coach Mike Williams said. "I don't know what it is. They do a good job running their stuff, being simple and we tried to speed it up in the first half and we had a few possessions where we did that. We just couldn't sustain it."
The Bobcats zone defense gave the Tarpons problems and Eli Lubsey got going on offense as North Port cut the deficit to four points twice, the last time on a three-point play by Lubsey with three minutes to go in the game.
"We played some zone, we played some box-and-one, and we played some man," Bobcats coach Bruce Wallace said. "We just tried to throw everything at them so we could try to get back in the game, and we almost did. It was 55-49 and we missed two wide open threes. So we had our chances, we just didn't hit the shots."
Gamble was held to just six points in the second half and finished with 26.
"John Gamble was pretty good tonight," Williams said. "But we've got to have other guys to follow behind him and do some other things also. I just thought we were real lackadaisical this evening and I don't know why. We just didn't play the way I thought we would, so it's a little upsetting, but I guess in this game you have nights like that."
Lubsey had 15 second-half points and finished with 23 for North Port. Jordan Howell made three three-pointers and ended up with 10 points.
"We were only down nine," Wallace said. "At the end of the day, John Gamble just hit a bunch of shots. If he's hitting shots like that, it's going to be hard to beat them. But my guys showed more effort than I've ever seen tonight. We didn't rebound well, but we tried to rebound and we're fixing some of the things that are wrong with our team, and it showed I think in the second half especially."
Cornish added 17 for the Tarpons, now 3-4 on the season.
"We've just got to play better," Williams said. "I would like to say a thousand other things, but we've got to play better. That's the bottom line. The good thing is we turn around and play on Friday."
Charlotte will take on North Laurel from Kentucky in the City of Palms Classic on Friday. North Port (4-4) will host Fort Myers on Monday.
