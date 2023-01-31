ENGLEWOOD – Jace Huber scored 26 points as Lemon Bay got out to a big first-half lead and eased past DeSoto County, 73-54, Tuesday night.

The Manta Rays’ lone senior led the way on Senior Night, scoring 10 points in the first quarter as Lemon Bay used a 10-0 run to take a 21-7 lead at the end of the period.


