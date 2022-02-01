PUNTA GORDA – Tom Massolio wanted Monday night to be all about his six seniors.
Why wouldn’t he?
Brandon Bynoe, Kevin Sanders, DJ Woods, Koen Lockett, Jordany Reyes-Sanchez and Logan Clauser hold a special place in Massolio’s heart. That’s saying something for the Charlotte High basketball coach who has overseen 25 such evenings.
As they were introduced one-by-one, Massolio greeted them with laughter and bear hugs. It had been a group that had endured the uncertain days of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had been by his side when his wife, Renee, lost her long battle with cancer and it lifted his wounded soul soon after with a run to the school’s first-ever Final Four.
In a nod to a long-established tradition, the first quarter against Canterbury belonged solely to the Class of 2022 and it responded brilliantly, forcing 10 turnovers and forging a 17-7 lead. It was the jumping-off point for a 54-40 win against a quality opponent that boosted Charlotte's record to 14-9.
“It’s awesome for those guys,” Massolio said. “It’s kind of an emotional night.”
In the process of honoring his seniors, his seniors had honored Massolio by paving the way to his 500th win as Charlotte’s coach.
As Massolio ambled among the post-game well-wishers, posing for pictures and joking with his players, Charlotte athletic director Brian Nolan burned the scene into his memory.
“He’s like my little brother and I’m so happy for him,” Nolan said. “It’s amazing what he does. Amazing. I just don’t know if people understand or fathom the amount of work he puts in. He’s the godfather of basketball coaches in Southwest Florida.”
HOW IT BEGAN
Some brat acted a fool in the post-game handshake line following Bishop Verot’s junior varsity game against Charlotte. Before the varsity game tipped off, a sheepish Charlotte player approached the Bishop Verot coach and apologized for his teammate’s behavior.
That’s how Nolan first met Massolio.
“He shook my hand and apologized and looked me in the eyes,” Nolan said. “And I thought to myself, that kid’s got something. The next year, I came to Charlotte High.”
Massolio chuckled at the memory.
“Did he tell you I got my one and only technical when he was the coach of the varsity team?” Massolio said with a laugh. “Coach Nolan was coaching us at the City of Palms and I got a technical and he wasn’t too happy about it.”
It would seem he got over it. Several years later after Massolio had graduated from Tusculum and was struggling to make ends meet as an assistant on the Pioneers’ staff, Nolan came calling.
“I always wanted to coach in college and I was doing that but I left that situation at Tusculum after a few years and kind of wanted a fresh start and make a little money,” Massolio said. “I don’t care about that stuff, but I wasn’t making any money at the time and I didn’t want to live off my parents or anybody else.
“I wanted to start making money and (Nolan) was begging me for a couple of years to come back and I finally came back.”
Soon, best friend and fellow Tusculum alumnus Ken Cutlip joined Massolio on Nolan’s staff. With Cutlip’s help, Massolio guided the Tarpon junior varsity to an undefeated record in his second season.
The kid really did have something.
“I thought I was going to be a basketball coach forever, but Charlotte High sure is glad I’m not,” Nolan said. “Tom and Ken Cutlip, they were great and I said we’re going to lose these guys.”
Nolan stepped aside, opting to help out with football and move into the school’s athletic administration.
“He went on to another part of his life, which he’s done as an amazing athletic director, and he’s like, ‘You’re the guy,’” Massolio said. “Honestly, I thought it was going to be real easy. My second year here we’re undefeated and have a really good team and I thought it was going to be easy, but you don’t realize how it is until you’re in that seat.”
Massolio’s first varsity team went 3-15 to open the 1997-98 season.
But …
“I’m looking at Kenny Cutlip and Mark James and Jerry Voss, who were my coaches, and said we’ve just got to keep working because this group is soaking it up,” Massolio said. “Most guys would have just bailed. I’ve heard of programs where guys are quitting left and right. We didn’t have that.
“The kids, they wanted to come in and they wanted to get better and it just clicked one day and we got better and better.”
The Tarpons went on a tear, streaking through the remainder of the regular season, then stunning ninth-ranked Venice in the district tournament to earn the school’s first regional berth in 20 years.
“It was easy after that as far as the kids just wanted to work,” Massolio said. “It was easy for me to come here and be a part of it because that’s all they wanted to do and I just wanted to help them achieve their goals. We just got better and better each year.”
Massolio became more and more involved in the community’s basketball scene and began coaching youth basketball with the Charlotte Swish program. As he approached his 400th win, a group of fifth graders entered the Swish program full of heart but strangely lacking just about everything else.
That’s how Massolio first met the Class of 2022.
HOW IT’S GOING
Outside of junior John Gamble’s electric, 19-point performance, the Class of 2022 accounted for all of the Tarpons’ points against Canterbury. Woods scored 13 points. Reyes-Sanchez had five points and Lockett had just two points but that duo, along with Sanders and Bynoe played key roles in a monster defensive effort that saw Canterbury limited to just one basket in the third quarter.
Clauser scored 15 points and seemed to be everywhere, all the time.
“I thought he was really engaged tonight,” Massolio said. “He was really there. I think he’s one of the keys to our basketball team. Not to take anything away from anyone else, when he’s engaged and playing well, we’re a different team because he brings so many elements.
“He can take care of the ball, he can rebound the ball, he gives us some toughness,” Massolio continued. “It’s something we need from the group and from him.”
Clauser arrived at Charlotte a few years ago from Port Charlotte. Massolio said Clauser is jokingly quick to distance himself from the other five Tarpon seniors when the discussion turns to the 2015 Charlotte Swish.
Monday, as Lockett wandered past Massolio in the post-game celebration, his coach asked a question that made him cringe.
“Ko, we didn’t win our first game together until when?” Massolio asked.
“Seventh grade,” Lockett said before slipping away.
“We didn’t win our first game together until late in the seventh-grade year,” Massolio said. “We started as fifth graders and didn’t win a game for two-and-a-half years.”
As the losses mounted, history began to repeat itself. In the eyes of those youngsters, Massolio saw an incarnation of the 1997-98 squad.
“They always came to play hard and learn, and kids that age are just awesome to coach,” Massolio said. “I’m not saying older guys aren’t, but I just love coaching youth and that was a special group.”
Once they began winning, they couldn’t stop. Upon reaching Charlotte High, they were part of an undefeated junior varsity team. They piled up championships in summer leagues and travel ball.
Then last year, they found themselves in the Final Four.
The only remnant of those childhood days adorned the south wall of the gym in photo montages. Massolio found himself reliving the past on Monday while perusing the wall.
“It’s pretty funny watching those guys grow up and looking at some of the pictures,” Massolio said. “Some of the memories – how small they were and joyful they were just to play – that’s the best thing about the growth of these kids: To see where they were and where they are now. It’s a lot of fun.”
That joy manifested itself during Monday’s game to the point Woods forgot all about being a senior and whether Massolio had 500 wins or none. After No. 499 on Saturday against Parrish Community, Woods had said there was no better night for Massolio to win his 500th than Senior Night.
“It felt good being out there with the kids I’ve been playing with for years, grew up together, played together,” Woods said. “It felt so good to actually produce with them that, honestly, 500 completely left my mind until that last 20 seconds. Then I was like, whoa, it’s definitely a special night.”
Lockett also lost track of time and space.
“We definitely did forget about the 500 wins until the last couple of minutes and then we celebrated with him,” Lockett said. “He’s like a dad to us. He really gives us everything we need and he’s always there for us.
“He’s a tough guy,” Lockett continued. “He perseveres and makes sure we’re OK before he’s OK. He puts us first before his own needs and we really thank him for that.”
“He’s a true Tarpon,” Nolan said. “He is somebody you want to have representing your school, somebody you want to represent your kids. He handles it just effortlessly and I’ll be smiling when I go to bed tonight that my very good friend Tom Massolio has 500 wins.”
So, yeah, Monday was a little about the seniors and a little about Massolio, and he’s OK with that.
“I love that quote DJ made the other day about 500 and Senior Night,” he said. “That was pretty special. I hadn’t thought about that, and my best friend said cherish it because you can’t write a better story than that for a group of seniors and getting to 500.
“So, it was pretty special and I was glad we got the W,” Massolio said, reverting to coach-speak. “And we’re moving on to get ready for Wednesday night at North Port.”
