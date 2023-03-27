ENGLEWOOD – The Huber name is as much a part of Lemon Bay as the Manta Ray.
For 30 years, Sean Huber has been coaching at least one sport, if not three. He has coached his own brother and his two sons.
Now, it’s time for someone else to blow the whistle.
At Sunday’s awards banquet for the boys basketball team, Huber announced he is stepping down as head coach.
“I had a mom go what? What did you just say?” Huber recounted with a laugh.
Timing being everything, Huber said it just made sense to step away after this year’s run. His son, Jace, completed his senior season and will be heading to college at Central Florida, where he will join Huber’s other son, Cade.
Cade Huber is embarking on his own coaching career after being hired as a graduate assistant at UCF.
“Cade happened to become a graduate assistant there and it was a dream for both of them to go to the same school and work for the same team,” Huber said. “I think people take that sort of thing for granted because they do it all the time, but that’s a really special thing.”
Beyond his sons, this year’s Manta Ray squad endured the disruption of Hurricane Ian as well as injuries and some roster churn. After dropping their first two games, the Mantas rattled off an eight-game winning streak and stormed through the remainder of the regular season, finishing 15-8.
That run was good enough to earn Lemon Bay a spot in the regional playoffs.
“I have a connection with this group – I’m not going to say you don’t have connections with all your teams, but those connections are different from one another,” Huber said. “This particular team, it was very close. We went through a bunch of stuff together.”
Looking out at the gathering on Sunday night, Huber noted how some of the parents were also his former charges, be it on the track, the football field or basketball court.
Huber joined the Lemon Bay athletic department in 1993 as head coach of the boys and girls track teams, coach of the freshman boys basketball team and assistant coach on the football team.
In that first year, he had the opportunity to coach his brother Scott, six years his junior.
By the time he stepped down as track coach, his teams owned all but three school records and boasted 127 individual district champions, 64 regional champions and two state champs.
On the gridiron, Huber twice earned the FACA’s assistant of the year award and was honored by the organization for 20 years of service in 2014. He continued on with the team until 2017, coaching every one of Lemon Bay’s football hall of fame nominees.
Basketball was where Huber had his greatest impact.
In 1997, he advanced to assistant varsity coach, then took over for Tom Catanzarite as head coach in 2010.
Huber would preside over the 2018 district championship squad that advanced to the state’s Sweet 16 and earn FACA’s Southwest Florida coach of the year award three years in a row from 2018 to 2020. He also was instrumental in the formation of the Gulf Coast Conference in 2020, which created an opportunity for teams in the Charlotte-DeSoto-Sarasota region to receive additional honors and exposure.
In all, Huber went 183-160 as head coach and presided over 73 seasons cumulatively across the three sports.
“I am always critical of myself. People are critical of coaches but nobody is more critical of coaches than coaches,” Huber said. “Nobody is more critical of my performance than I am, myself. So at the end of every year, I re-evaluate and this year was no different.
“Am I ready to take on next year? Am I still effective at what I’m doing? Do I have the energy to do the things that it’s going to take to keep this program in the right direction? Or do I need to get out of the way for somebody else?”
In the end, it wasn’t as much a matter of whether Huber could continue on as it was simply time to enjoy his family and see what happens with the next generation of potential Coach Hubers.
He will continue on as assistant athletic director at Lemon Bay.
“I got to coach my brother and my two sons. How many people can say they got to do that?” Huber said. “I don’t know if anybody can say that, so my heart is full. I’m a very fortunate person who got to coach at the right school at the right time, but now it’s the right time for somebody else to do it and let me move on to the next page.”
