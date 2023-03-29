ENGLEWOOD – The Huber name is as much a part of Lemon Bay as the Manta Ray.
For 30 years, Sean Huber has been coaching at least one sport, if not three. He has coached his own brother and his two sons.
Now, it’s time for someone else to blow the whistle.
At Sunday’s awards banquet for the boys basketball team, Huber announced he is stepping down as head coach.
“I had a mom go: ‘What? What did you just say?’” Huber recounted with a laugh.
Timing being everything, Huber said it just made sense to step away after this year’s run. His son, Jace, completed his senior season and will be heading to college at Central Florida, where he will join Huber’s other son, Cade.
Beyond his sons, this year’s Manta Ray squad endured the disruption of Hurricane Ian as well as injuries and roster churn. After dropping their first two games, the Mantas rattled off an eight-game winning streak and stormed through the remainder of the regular season, finishing 15-8.
That run was good enough to earn Lemon Bay a spot in the regional playoffs.
“I have a connection with this group – I’m not going to say you don’t have connections with all your teams, but those connections are different from one another,” Huber said. “This particular team, it was very close. We went through a bunch of stuff together.”
Huber joined the Lemon Bay athletic department in 1993 as head coach of the boys and girls track teams, coach of the freshman boys basketball team and assistant coach on the football team.
In that first year, he had the opportunity to coach his brother Scott, six years his junior.
On the gridiron, Huber twice earned the FACA’s assistant of the year award and was honored by the organization for 20 years of service in 2014.
Basketball was where Huber had his greatest impact.
In 1997, he advanced to assistant varsity coach, then took over for Tom Catanzarite as head coach in 2010.
Huber would preside over the 2018 district championship squad that advanced to the state’s Sweet 16 and earn FACA’s Southwest Florida coach of the year award three years in a row from 2018 to 2020.
In all, Huber went 183-160 as head coach and presided over 73 seasons cumulatively across the three sports.
In the end, it wasn’t as much a matter of whether Huber could continue on as it was simply time to enjoy his family and see what happens with the next generation of potential Coach Hubers.
He will continue on as assistant athletic director at Lemon Bay.
“I got to coach my brother and my two sons. How many people can say they got to do that?” Huber said. “I don’t know if anybody can say that, so my heart is full. I’m a very fortunate person who got to coach at the right school at the right time, but now it’s the right time for somebody else to do it and let me move on to the next page.”
