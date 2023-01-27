NORTH PORT — The North Port boys basketball team ran its final play totally wrong. It was so bad, in fact, it was good.
Elijah Lubsey grabbed a rebound off an ill-advised 3-pointer and put up the game-winning hoop “and one” with seven seconds left to give the Bobcats a 58-55 victory over a shorthanded, but very feisty Lemon Bay squad that wouldn’t go away.
North Port (13-10) had a 53-43 lead with three minutes left. However, Lucas Newcomb, who led all scorers with 24 points, got hot and helped the Manta Rays go on a 10-0 run, with a 3-pointer from Joseph Scott tying the game at 53 with 1:10 remaining.
North Port’s Jackson Kinker and Lemon Bay’s Jace Huber each made a pair of free throws to tie the game at 55 with 19 seconds left.
North Port raced the ball down the court. Brad Miller took a 3-point shot that was off the mark. Lubsey, who scored 19 points grabbed the rebound and put the ball in as Huber fouled him from behind.
North Port head coach Bruce Wallace said the play was executed totally wrong, but it all worked out and he was able to somehow forgive them.
“It was a busted play. We threw it up the opposite way. We got it to the big guy who we didn’t want to get it,” Wallace said. “We didn’t want him to shoot the three, but we told Elijah to be on the block and he stayed on the block and got the and-one. It worked just like I drew it up.”
Lemon Bay had a last chance. However, Scott’s game-tying corner 3-pointer was short at the buzzer.
Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber, who was missing his starting post players, Cody Mayes, Cooper Benedict and Payton Mason, was proud of how his team stayed in the fight.
“My kids are tough. We have three starters out. My 6-foot-5 guys are out so we’re guarding their post players with 5-foot-9 guys,” Huber said. “We played smart, made big shots, North Port just made one bigger play than we did.”
The Bobcats led 25-17 at the half, but Scott started hitting treys and briefly got Lemon Bay the lead at 37-36 before an 8-0 Bobcat run gave them a 44-37 lead after three quarters. The Bobcats would extend the lead to 10, setting up the wild finish.
“We were up by six, up by nine and then just turn it over and they would hit a three and we would have defensive breakdowns,” Wallace said. “Our guys fought and held on, that’s what counts.”
Scott had 12 points on four 3-pointers for Lemon Bay. Miller scored 11 and Jordan Howell added 10 for North Port.
