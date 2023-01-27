NORTH PORT — The North Port boys basketball team ran its final play totally wrong. It was so bad, in fact, it was good.

Elijah Lubsey grabbed a rebound off an ill-advised 3-pointer and put up the game-winning hoop “and one” with seven seconds left to give the Bobcats a 58-55 victory over a shorthanded, but very feisty Lemon Bay squad that wouldn’t go away.


