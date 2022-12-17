ARCADIA – DeSoto County boys basketball coach Darrel Nicklow and his Lemon Bay counterpart, Sean Huber, have been close friends for as long as they can remember.
Saturday, when the two pals got their teams together in Arcadia, Nicklow gave Huber a pair of socks for Christmas. It was fitting, since Lemon Bay slipped into its game plan like a comfortable pair of shoes.
Behind a near-flawless third quarter, the Mantas pulled away from the Bulldogs en route to a 63-35 victory over a depleted Bulldogs roster.
“Right now, our team goal when we start the third quarter is to get five stops in a row,” Huber said. “We have five straight wins and in all five of those, we’ve had five stops to start the third quarter.”
While Lemon Bay didn’t do much to expand its 28-24 lead during that stretch of five stops, the defensive effort set a tone that would pay off in short order. Leading 30-26, Lemon Bay ripped off a 19-2 sprint over a span of 4:38, including 14 consecutive points to blow the game open.
By quarter’s end, Lemon Bay led 49-31 and held the Bulldogs without a rebound.
DeSoto County entered the game with a thin bench and matters worsened when Lil’Dreco Tompkins injured his left ankle early on. Nicklow said it was possible Tompkins could have returned, but he didn’t see the need to risk further harm.
“To keep us healthy, there’s no need to keep playing him,” Nicklow said. “That’s why I took him out and shut him down. It’s bigger than this game. It’s just one game. I’m proud of my kids. I like the way they fought.”
Lemon Bay got points from nine different players, led by Henry Ye’s 15, which all came on five 3-pointers. Jace Huber, despite being under the weather, scored 10, but made his biggest impact as a facilitator. Though he had just four assists, he was the cog that kept the Mantas offense in constant motion.
Jamari Redding, who had 33 points on Friday night in a win against Mulberry, never got up to speed against Lemon Bay. He finished with nine points. Gershon Galloway led the Bulldogs with 10 points, all coming in the second quarter to keep DeSoto County (3-3) within early striking distance. Galloway tacked on five steals and dished four assists.
Lemon Bay (5-2) outrebounded the Bulldogs 30-13, led by Cody Mayes’ seven boards, as the Mantas’ defense limited DeSoto to just 11 points in the second half. Mayes also had 10 points. Cooper Benedict had eight points and six rebounds.
“Defense travels. It plays everywhere,” Huber said. “I was really happy for our interior guys. I thought Cody Mayes, Cooper and Elias (Gambrell), really played well. That’s five games in a row now we’ve held our opponents in the 30s. Things are starting to work in the right direction for us.”
So Huber will be wearing his new UCF-emblazoned socks with a smile. The two friends hugged it out after the game and shared a laugh.
“I love him and his wife and son and it’s always a pleasure to come over here,” Huber said. “I know his kids always play freaking hard and I know he really wants to win.”
