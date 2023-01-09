ARCADIA – DeSoto County failed to hit free throws, turned the ball over, lost the rebound battle and couldn’t hit the treys but managed to hang close Monday night against visiting Avon Park.
In the end, the visiting Red Devils pulled out the win, 53-51.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a quick 7-1 lead thanks to Lil’Dreco Tompkins’ five , but with under two minutes remaining in the first quarter, Avon Park took a 10-9 lead as part of a 17-4 run and never trailed again.
The Bulldogs (6-7) still managed to keep it close. Jamari Redding got a bucket to tie the game at 33-33 midway in the third quarter. Avon Park responded with an 8-0 run. Two quick buckets in the final 10 seconds of the quarter by Tompkins and Redding cut the lead to a manageable 41-37 entering the fourth quarter.
Shon Galloway fouled out with just over six minutes to play and was the leading Bulldog scorer at the time with nine points. The game featured 17 second-half fouls by the Bulldogs and 12 by the Red Devils. Avon Park committed an intentional foul which was soon followed by a technical foul on the Red Devils coach, but DeSoto made just one of the four free throws and trailed by just two points. At the time DeSoto was just 11-of-25 from the charity stripe while Avon Park was 14-of-24.
In the final three minutes, the Bulldogs hit four straight free throws while Avon Park was just 1-of-4 to get the Bulldogs in striking distance. Redding’s 3-point shot spun around the rim and bounced out and Robert Carter’s 3-point shot was partially blocked in the waning seconds.
Redding led the Bulldogs with 12 points followed by a trio of players with nine, including Galloway, Tompkins and Jerry Bonnane.
“Defense, rebounds, and turnovers hurt us,” DeSoto coach Darrel Nicklow said. “We couldn’t get the shots to fall. We were undisciplined and didn’t play together. We had a chance but just couldn’t get the ball to drop”.
The Bulldogs will have to turn it around quickly as they host Imagine on Tuesday.
