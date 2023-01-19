ENGLEWOOD - Lucas Newcomb poured in 25 points Thursday as Lemon Bay settled down after an erratic first quarter and went on to defeat Imagine School, 64-48.
The Manta Rays only led two at the end of the first period, but managed to create some separation in the second quarter to take to a 29-18 lead at halftime.
"The first half wasn't going the way I wanted to. I missed a couple of easy shots," Newcomb said. "So I got a little talking-to in the locker room, came out and played hard in the third quarter and shots started falling."
Kaden Keir led Lemon Bay with 10 points in the first half, but it was all Newcomb in the third quarter as the junior guard scored 17 of the Mantas' 19 points in the period.
"I told them at halftime, 'You're trying to assert yourselves in places that you don't have to assert yourself. Just let it come to you,'" Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said. "I thought in the first half, we hurried. Like trying to dribble through three guys or taking a shot with two people running at your face. I want them to be quick, but I don't want them to hurry. I think we did a better job of that in the second half."
The Mantas extended their advantage to 48-32 by the end of the third quarter and closed out the game by sinking 8 of 10 free throws in the final quarter.
"I'm really happy with how we closed it out," Huber said. "We have to get better at knowing when to keep our foot on the gas and when to take it off."
Angelo Blas and Zahmir Jackson split the scoring for the Sharks in the second half before Peyton Rassbach tallied five points in the final minutes. Blas finished with 18 points and Jackson added 13.
Imagine coach Lee Taft said the game plan was to push the pace from the outset.
"This is one of the first games where we've really played hard the whole game," Taft said. "We had to play hard offensively as well as defensively. I think that, when we see that we can do that, a young team gets some energy from that.
"If we play fast, it creates opportunities for us and that's what you saw," he added. "We just need to be able to do that more consistently. We're so young and inexperienced, it hurts us a little bit."
Keir finished with 12 points for the Mantas, who improved to 12-6 on the season while the Sharks fell to 6-13.
Lemon Bay will take on Evangelical Christian in the Wally Keller Classic on Saturday while Imagine has a home game with Marco Island Academy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.