FORT MYERS — Charlotte scuffled coming out of the gate on Friday. On most nights against Southwest Florida competition, that’s not going to be an issue.
At the City of Palms Classic against a nationally known opponent, it’s fatal.
Despite a nice run after halftime, the Tarpons were never really able to mount a threat to North Laurel, out of London, Kentucky, resulting in a 79-58 loss.
Charlotte will be back in action in a consolation contest against Newton (Covington, Georgia) at 10:15 a.m. Saturday. The Tarpons played Newton in last year’s Classic, falling by three points.
Friday’s game belonged to North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard, a Kentucky commitment who played the game at his own speed. He finished with a game-high 28 points. He tacked on nine assists and seven rebounds.
The 6-3 senior won over first-year Tarpons coach Mike Williams.
“It’s hard when you’ve got to guard a kid that’s going where he’s going,” Williams said. “He’s just so smooth and calm and collected. He plays the game at a different speed.”
Sheppard was the difference throughout, because the Jaguars never really held any other statistical advantage over the Tarpons beyond Charlotte’s season-long struggle to shoot consistently.
Charlotte got 30 points in the paint and 14 points from its bench, compared to 34 and 2 for North Laurel. The Jaguars committed 14 turnovers to just 8 for Charlotte and the Tarpons won the rebounding battle, 26-20.
But North Laurel shot 58.8 percent from the field and had three scorers with 20 or more points — Sheppard, Ryan Davidson (22) and Brody Brock (20).
Charlotte warmed up after a frigid start to finish at 42.6 percent from the field, but 3-pointers never fell beyond Blake Maddox’s 3-of-4 shooting. For the night, the Tarpons were 6-of-21 beyond the arc.
“I think we get a little too one-one at times, force shots, and that’s not good for us,” Williams said. When we move the ball and pick our spots, I think we get good shots and we make them, too.
“We put together a little run there in the third quarter and I thought maybe we could surprise them, but (North Laurel), they do what they do and they do it really well.”
John Gamble finished with 20 points to lead Charlotte and had several highlight moments on the national stage. Chris Cornish had 12 points but landed in some foul trouble that limited his second-half minutes. Maddox finished with 11.
“Knowing this is one of the biggest tournaments in the whole nation, you know, it’s just … I’m always going to have some nerves in it, but it’s a good kind of nerves,” Gamble said. “So for me, it was trying to make a point that I can score the ball and I can hoop with the best. I had to lock in and settle down.”
Charlotte dropped to 4-5 with the loss, but in the Tarpons’ program, records are always graded on a curve. The Tarpons’ strength of schedule remains one of the most difficult in Southwest Florida and that figure is only going to climb in coming weeks with several more big-stage events looming in coming weeks.
Williams said the team continues to have a positive attitude despite the steady drumbeat of power opponents.
“I’m just happy the guys are staying together,” Williams said. “That’s my biggest thing that I’m happy with right now. There’s no finger-pointing, animosity. They’re keeping an even keel. They’re staying together and the morale is good, so that’s a positive.”
Gamble said keeping the big picture in mind is key.
“We’re just going to keep getting better as a team, and that’s all,” he said. “Everybody is staying together, staying locked in and we know what we’re really working for when it comes down to February and March when we get into the playoffs and start working for the championship.”
