NORTH PORT — Andrew Vargas scored 18 points and the North Port boys basketball team was able to avoid an epic collapse as they held off the Fort Myers 54-53 on Monday in The Cage.

The Bobcats (5-4) ended a two-game skid, but not without some drama in the end as they saw a 16-point fourth quarter lead dwindle to two in the final minute. Jackson Kinker hit two clutch free throws in the final seconds to finally secure the win.


