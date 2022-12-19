NORTH PORT — Andrew Vargas scored 18 points and the North Port boys basketball team was able to avoid an epic collapse as they held off the Fort Myers 54-53 on Monday in The Cage.
The Bobcats (5-4) ended a two-game skid, but not without some drama in the end as they saw a 16-point fourth quarter lead dwindle to two in the final minute. Jackson Kinker hit two clutch free throws in the final seconds to finally secure the win.
For head coach Bruce Wallace, it was too close for comfort in avoiding a Indianapolis Colts-like collapse.
“That was almost one of the worst collapses I have ever seen as a coach,” Wallace said. “All of the sudden we turned the ball over and failed to execute, but we finally made free throws late.”
Fort Myers (3-5) started strong as Marquielle Tory got hot early on the way to a game-high 28 points.
Unfortunately for Fort Myers, no one else stepped up, scoring more than five.
When Tory couldn’t score, the Bobcats took up the slack, turning a 13-10 first quarter deficit into a 28-22 halftime lead on the strength of a balanced scoring attack.
North Port extended its lead to as many as 16 points as Vargas took control in the third quarter, scoring nine points and very nearly putting the game out of reach.
“We’re looking for guards to score. We’ll take any points we can get because if we get a guard to step up, we’ll be pretty good,” Wallace said.
The collapse began as a 50-34 lead with 4:45 remaining nearly disappeared. A Therry Therasias bucket completed a 16-2 run that made the score 52-50 with 34 seconds left, setting up Kinker’s free throws and a too-little-too-late Tory 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Fort Myers coach Keeth Jones said he wished he had another 30 seconds and players who know where their strengths lie to avoid a third straight loss.
“We just missed too many shots. We didn’t handle the ball or catch the ball or finish inside. We started shooting threes and we’re not really good at that and that got us behind,” Jones said.
Elijah Lubsey scored nine for the Bobcats. Jose Santiago and Isaiah Gabriel each scored eight.
BOYS BASKETBALLImagine 73, Sarasota Military Academy 42: At North Port, Jordan Kirkus scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Sharks picked up their third consecutive victory after opening the season with a seven-game losing streak.
Zahmir Jackson add 15 points and four steals for Imagine.
Next up for Imagine is a pair of games at the Champion Holiday Shootout, presented by Lemon Bay High School on Thursday and Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Port Charlotte 42, Gulf Coast 38: At Naples, Bryanna Griffiths scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Pirates to victory in a low-scoring affair.
Haily Cohen added 9 points while Chloe Reece finished with eight. Nae Mathews grabbed nine rebounds.
Port Charlotte improved to 10-5 and will have the rest of the week off before playing in a holiday tournament next week.
BOYS SOCCER
Charlotte 8, Imagine 0: At Punta Gorda, Deacon Powell surpassed the school record for most goals in a season as the Tarpons routed the visiting Sharks.
Powell scored four goals on the night, giving him 17 on the year, passing Michael Modlasiak’s 15 goals in 2018. His first three goals on Monday came on headers, the last coming just after the water break.
Flavio Cardenas drilled a pair of goals and Junior Obel added one more score for a 6-0 lead at intermission.
Powell needed just two minutes after the break to score his fourth. Jeremiah Munoz ended the game in the 72nd minute with the final strike.
Cameron Briggs set a single-game assists record with three, setting up Powell, Cardenas and Obel.
Charlotte improved to 7-4-1 on the year and will play host to Port Charlotte on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
