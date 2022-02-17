PORT CHARLOTTE — Alex Perry scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half as Port Charlotte defeated Sebring, 54-47, in a Region 4A-3 quarterfinal Thursday night.
The Pirates held a 27-20 lead at halftime, but the Blue Streaks chipped away at the deficit in the third quarter and closed the gap to 38-36 at the end of the period. Sebring finally edged in front, 44-43, on a basket by Sylvester Lewis with 3:54 remaining, but Perry answered right away by driving the lane for a bucket to put the Pirates back in front.
After Port Charlotte missed three chances to add to its lead, Perry drove the baseline and sank a reverse layup with 1:18 to go, then made a free throw after a technical foul to give the Pirates a 48-44 advantage.
“Coach Rhoten looks for me to finish out games when it gets to the fourth quarter,” Perry said. “I’ve been with him for four years, so he trusts me to take care of the game for him when it’s in that situation.”
After taking the lead, the Blue Streaks didn’t score again until there was less than a minute to play. Perry and Khyre Ellis sank 6 of 8 foul shots in the final seconds to send the Pirates to the semifinals.
“Games have their highs and lows, but we just had to stay composed and just know that we’re going to finish it out at the end,” Perry said.
In vanquishing the Blue Streaks, Port Charlotte avenged an eight-point defeat to Sebring in early January.
“We played better defense and took better care of the ball,” Pirates coach Kip Rhoten said. “The last time played them, with four minutes to go we had a one-point lead and wound up losing. With five minutes to go tonight, we were up by two and I reminded the kids, ‘Remember where you were a month ago. Let’s finish it this time.’”
With the Blue Streaks going to a full court press and closing the gap in the third period, the Pirates went to a four corners offense.
“I’ve had success before with that offense,” Rhoten said. “I don’t know if we were trying to go any kind of four corners, but we just wanted to spread the court. They’ve got some big ol’ boys down there. By spreading the court, we could maybe get to the basket a little easier.”
Perry had 11 rebounds and 4 blocks to go along with his points. Bode Stewart added 11 points. Marshall O’Hern, Sebring’s leading scorer, was held scoreless in the first half and finished with 15. Lewis added 10 for the Blue Streaks.
Next up for the Pirates, now 14-12, is a trip to Brooksville Central for a Regional semifinal matchup Tuesday night.
“Sebring is a good, solid team,” Rhoten said. “It was a good win for us. Now we go on the road, regroup, enjoy this tonight and wake up tomorrow and get after it again.”
