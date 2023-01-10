PORT CHARLOTTE – Coaching turnover isn’t really a thing that happens in Charlotte County when it comes to boys basketball.
As such, Lemon Bay’s Sean Huber and Port Charlotte’s Kip Rhoten have been throwing their crews on the floor against each other for a while, now. Their latest meeting came Tuesday night at Port Charlotte.
“I could coach his team and he could coach my team. He knows all my guys and I know all his guys,” Huber said. “He knows all my sets and I know his. I mean, we could literally switch practice for a day and we wouldn’t miss a beat.”
That might explain why Port Charlotte took a page out of Lemon Bay’s playbook and dominated the Mantas coming out of the third quarter en route to a 52-32 victory.
Port Charlotte (8-6) scored the first 11 points after halftime to turn a six-point advantage into a 34-16 lead, duplicating its fast start to the game and emulating Lemon Bay’s season-long trademark of getting a string of defensive stops out of the halftime break.
“I thought the boys really executed nice coming out of the locker room,” Rhoten said. “And our defense was our defense. It was solid.”
Unlike the first half when Lemon Bay answered Port Charlotte’s 10-1 opening run with an 11-2 stretch of its own, the Mantas (10-5) couldn’t respond a second time to get back in the game.
“We had opportunities that we worked on and didn’t capitalize,” Huber said. “We had looks. We had new stuff that we put in for this game, but the guys who were supposed to be shooting the ball weren’t and the guys who weren’t supposed to be shooting the ball were.”
The Pirates led 10-1 after the first quarter as Lemon Bay misfired. Senior Jace Huber and junior Lucas Newcomb righted the ship briefly in the second quarter, setting each other up for open looks as the Mantas closed to within 13-12.
Pirates senior Caleb Campos then hit a 3-point basket to trigger a quick 9-0 run that reasserted the Pirates’ advantage.
After halftime, senior Bode Stewart spearheaded Port Charlotte’s fast start with six points as the Pirates gobbled up Lemon Bay’s zone defense. One final 7-0 spree to open the fourth quarter put the game on ice for the Pirates, who then substituted liberally with a 45-21 lead.
Stewart had a team-high 12 points as nine different Pirates scored.
“Coach Huber and I, we’ve known each other for so long,” Rhoten said. “He’s such a good friend and they’re well-coached, so I was proud of my boys and the way they handled screens and communicating. It was good. We’ve been working hard at it.”
Newcomb led all scorers with 13 points, but the Mantas were done in after managing just six points combined over the first and third quarters.
“If you try to do things that you don’t practice, you’re not going to be very good at it,” said Huber, lamenting his team’s struggles with Tuesday’s game plan. “If you’re running cuts or things that you don’t normally do and you’re expecting those balls to go in, they’re not going to go in.”
Tuesday was the first of three games this week for Port Charlotte. The Pirates will play host to Riverview on Thursday and Sebring on Saturday. Lemon Bay will travel to Bishop Verot on Friday.
