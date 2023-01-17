PORT CHARLOTTE – The North Port boys basketball team came into Tuesday night’s game with Port Charlotte having made only 55 percent of its free throws on the season.
The Bobcats flipped the script, making all but one as they ended the Pirates' four-game winning streak with a come-from-behind, 48-41 victory at Port Charlotte.
North Port has won four of their last five and avenged a 23-point home loss to the Pirates on Dec. 2.
North Port coach Bruce Wallace said after their woes at the line this season, Tuesday was a sight to behold.
“I’m glad they were able to get through and make their free throws and that’s big for their confidence," Wallace said. "I’m confident in them and I’m glad they were confident from the line now."
The Bobcats (10-9) trailed by as much as 10 in the second half, but Elijah Lubsey, who led all scorers with 23 points, and Jordan Howell hit shots from downtown to spark a 10-1 Bobcat run to tie the game at 29-29 after three quarters.
From there, the Bobcats got it done from the free throw line. Despite only one field goal in the fourth quarter, they went 17-of-18 from the line (and 25-of-26 for the night), which was more than Port Charlotte could handle as it faded down the stretch.
Lubsey and Jackson Kinker led the parade to the line, with the latter scoring all eight of his points in the final few minutes.
“I’ve been missing free throws left and right lately. I just kept working and the free throws came,” Lubsey said, who made all 14 of his free throws Tuesday. “In practice, we put a lot of work into our free throws. We spent 35 minutes just on free throws the other day.”
Early on, it looked like Port Charlotte (10-7) was going to cruise as it pulled out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter and a 26-19 halftime lead on the strength of Caleb Campos scoring 14 points.
However, Campos was shut down in the second half, and as much as Jah'yere Chin tried to keep his team in the game on the strength of his 19 points, the Bobcats couldn’t miss at the line.
Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said the better team won.
“They outplayed us and deserved to win that game from the get-go. I give them credit. They made their foul shots and made plays,” Rhoten said. “We looked lethargic and that we were just going to win, and they outplayed us.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lemon Bay 48, Lakewood Ranch 47: At Lakewood Ranch, the Mantas overcame a 17-6 deficit in the first quarter to take the lead in the third quarter. The lead went back-and-forth throughout the final period until a sequence where Mackenzie Long hit a 3-point shot, Taylor Orris took a charge, then hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining.
Lemon Bay improved to 13-7 and will travel to Parrish on Friday night.
BOYS SOCCER
Cape Coral 2, Charlotte 0: At Cape Coral, the Tarpons surrendered a penalty kick goal just six minutes into the game and never got back on track. Cape Coral's second goal came at the 60-minute mark.
Deacon Powell had two shots on goal while Luke Wadsworth had five saves in goal for Charlotte.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.