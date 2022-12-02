NORTH PORT — Tough defense has been the calling card of the Port Charlotte boys basketball team for years, and Friday night was no exception as the Pirates clamped down on previously unbeaten North Port and cruised to a 63-40 victory at The Cage.
Port Charlotte held the Bobcats without a field goal in a first quarter that ended with the Pirates holding a 19-3 lead.
“That first quarter, you need to kind of put that in your back pocket and carry it around with you all season,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “That’s the way you would love for your team to play all the time. It’s unrealistic, they’re high school kids. But for eight minutes to start the game that was pretty nice and it set the tone.”
Eli Lubsey got North Port’s first points from the field with 7:25 to go in the second quarter as the Bobcats outscored the Pirates, 15-9, in the period to cut the deficit to 28-18 at halftime. But any hopes the Bobcats had of clawing their way back into the contest ended at the start of the second half.
Jah Chin hit a three-pointer and Kaden Suber added another basket while North Port was missing its first seven shots of the third quarter to bring the lead back to 15.
“You’ve just got to give credit to Port Charlotte because they had a great game plan,” Bobcats coach Bruce Wallace said. “We weren’t hitting shots, but at the same time they were forcing us to take tough shots. I thought they played a really, really good basketball game and that was a very well-coached basketball game. We got outplayed, we got out-coached and we got out-hustled.”
North Port was scoring 71 points a game during its 3-0 start, with Lubsey averaging 20 points per contest. The Pirates held the junior forward to just 8.
“Roland Federick played some serious defense on Lubsey tonight,” Rhoten said. “He did his role. I said ‘I don’t care if you score or not, you know what you’ve got to do.’ And he did it, so I was pleased with that.”
Chin, who scored 18 in the second half against Lemon Bay on Tuesday night, poured in 18 points again to lead all scorers. Suber and Caleb Campos each added nine points for the Pirates.
“Every coach wants their team to come out and play a certain way,” Rhoten said. “And to have a team come out in the third game of the year and to have a first quarter like that on the road with a good crowd here, that was pleasing.”
Isaiah Gabriel led North Port with 11 points.
“This was the first time we’ve played a really good team and things just didn’t go our way,” Wallace said. “They (Port Charlotte) said we’re going to play physical, we’re going to foul and make you work for every bucket, and that’s what they did. There’s nothing else to really say about it.”
Port Charlotte, now 2-1, will travel to Venice on Tuesday while North Port is on the road at Riverview on Monday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALLPort Charlotte 61, Lakewood Ranch 14: At Lakewood Ranch, the Pirates fired on all cylinders in securing the rout.
Bryanna Griffiths led Port Charlotte with 14 points and five rebounds. Hailey Cohen had a strong all-around game, scoring 12 points, grabbing nine rebounds, dealing three assists and snatching three steals. Aryianna Lockey-Progl tacked on nine points and five rebounds.
Port Charlotte led 17-6 after one quarter, then ran away with a 17-2 second quarter. Things got worse from there for the Mustangs, who mustered just six points in the second half.
The Pirates improved to 7-1 with the win and will play host to county rival Charlotte on Thursday.
Venice 68, Braden River 35: At Bradenton, Venice rolled behind three players who reached double figures.
Zoe O’Leary just missed a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Addy Ivery led all scorers with 15 points and had six steals. Tessa O’Learn had 12 points and five steals
The win moved Venice to 3-1 on the season. Next up is a road trip to Manatee on Tuesday.
