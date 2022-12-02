Sun preps logo

NORTH PORT — Tough defense has been the calling card of the Port Charlotte boys basketball team for years, and Friday night was no exception as the Pirates clamped down on previously unbeaten North Port and cruised to a 63-40 victory at The Cage.

Port Charlotte held the Bobcats without a field goal in a first quarter that ended with the Pirates holding a 19-3 lead.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments