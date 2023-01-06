PORT CHARLOTTE – Healthy, healed and handsy, Port Charlotte deflected passes, grabbed rebounds and played its pesky brand of defense Friday against visiting Evangelical Christian.
The Sentinels – holding up a mirror to the Pirates in terms of their frenetic defensive ethos – proved up to the challenge, until they weren’t.
In the end, Port Charlotte opened the new year with a 48-40 win.
“They are so well-coached,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said, referring to his Sentinels counterpart, Scott Guttery. “He is a wonderful coach, so your team better be ready. They have enough skill and firepower to put the ball in the basket, so to hold them to 40 and walk away with the win, I’m pleased.”
In an evenly matched affair, it was Port Charlotte’s near-flawless second quarter performance that provided the difference.
The Pirates trailed 9-8 after the first quarter, but ramped up their defensive effort, choking the passing lanes and forcing the Sentinels into multiple traveling violations when their frantic efforts to hand off the ball after picking up the dribble were denied.
By the time ECS broke its scoring drought, just 39 seconds remained in the half. Roland Federick’s tip-in just before the buzzer staked Port Charlotte to a 20-11 lead.
“We’re known for doing that,” Rhoten said. “We can hold people to two in a quarter … but then we turned around in the third quarter and we give up 17.”
While Port Charlotte’s defense was on point, the Pirates’ offense was not. Missing easy shots at times and taking ill-advised shots at others, the Sentinels gobbled up most of the halftime deficit and trailed just 30-28 entering the fourth quarter.
Federick opened the final stanza with a steal and bucket, then found Caleb Campos for an open 3-point basket on the ensuing trip down the court as Port Charlotte pushed its lead back to five, 35-30. After trading baskets for a couple of minutes, the Pirates pulled away with a methodical, 7-0 run in which they played keep-away until an easy basket presented itself.
Bode Stewart’s bunny off the backboard with 1:41 to play gave Port Charlotte a 46-38 lead. At that point, ECS (5-11) had only committed four fouls, so in the process of intentionally fouling to get into the bonus, too much time slipped away.
Stewart led Port Charlotte (7-6) with 12 points and tied Federick with a team-high six rebounds. Jah Chin added 10 points. Federick scored six points and dished four assists.
The Pirates forced 17 turnovers but perhaps most impressively held ECS’s dynamic leading scorer, Gavin Williams, to 13 points, well below his average of 25.6 per game. Once again, it was Federick to the rescue.
“I thought Roland did a wonderful job on him,” Rhoten said. “We didn’t change anything. We just worked hard and hoped he didn’t get cranked up. And he didn’t, for the most part, so that’s good. I’ll take that.”
Port Charlotte entered Friday’s game after a rocky outing at the Kelleher Holiday Hoopfest in Naples during the winter break. Injuries and illnesses kept the Pirates from presenting the best version of themselves as they dropped games against Doral Academy, Immokalee and First Baptist Academy.
Everyone was back on Friday and Rhoten said the extra playing time handed out to reserves during last week’s event should be a gift that keeps giving as Port Charlotte turns its attention to the season’s home stretch.
“It was nice to get some people back and try to get rotations back,” Rhoten said. “We got kind of discombobulated there for a little bit, but we’ve got the stretch run and hopefully everybody stays healthy.”
