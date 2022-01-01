LEHIGH ACRES – Nearly a year ago in a game with much higher stakes, Naples came from behind and knocked off Port Charlotte.
Different season, same result. Naples rallied to defeat Port Charlotte, 68-57, at the Lehigh New Year’s Shootout on Saturday.
Same result, different path. Naples was missing four of its top five scorers from this past February’s 71-64 home court victory in the Class 5A-3 regional semifinals. Port Charlotte entered Saturday without four of its five starters from that meeting.
The heavy graduation losses have factored heavily into how the two teams have scuffled along during the first half of the 2021-22 season. Both teams suffered bouts of discombobulation at the outset Saturday, but the Pirates righted their ship during the second quarter and took their first lead when Onix Diaz delivered a nifty dish to Khyre’ Ellis under the basket for a 24-22 edge.
Port Charlotte expanded that lead to 30-24 at the break. Later, a 6-1 sequence started by an Alex Perry dunk and ended by a Perry layup pushed the Pirates’ lead to 38-29 with 2:45 to go in the third quarter.
In February, Port Charlotte led Naples by 16 points, only to see the Golden Eagles rally. Saturday, Naples responded to the 9-point deficit with a lightning-quick 15-2 run to end the third quarter and a 14-2 spree to open the fourth. Josh Similien’s 3-pointer gave Naples a commanding 58-42 lead with 5:15 to play.
“The 20-point third quarter hurt us,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said, referring to Naples’ point total during that period. “And we missed shots right around the rim.”
Many of the Golden Eagles’ points came in transition and while Port Charlotte’s transition defense was less than stellar, transition often plays to the Pirates’ advantage going the other way. Unfortunately on Saturday, Port Charlotte struggled to finish at the basket.
“I don’t know … if I knew the answer, I could write a book and make money,” Rhoten said of the missed shots. “You’ve just got to keep working. There was some good in this. We’ll just keep working to get better and watch video.”
Port Charlotte tried to mount a comeback. An 8-0 run pulled the Pirates within 64-55 with 1:40 to play. The killing blow came soon after, when Naples twice missed the front ends of bonus free throws, only to see the Pirates come up empty by turning the ball over.
“We’ve just got to keep working hard and finish,” Rhoten said. “I don’t have any magic tricks. The third quarter there, especially at the end of the third quarter, that was bad. We’ve got to do better than that.”
Perry, in his first game back after an ankle sprain at the Ryon D. Provencher Shootout before Christmas and not quite fully recovered, scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Caleb Campos added 10 points and 9 rebounds as Port Charlotte fell to 6-5 on the season.
Naples (5-8) had four players in double figures, led by Jaden Wolner’s 16. Charlie Ricketts had 13, Similien 12 and Kerry Brown 11.
