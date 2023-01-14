PORT CHARLOTTE – Freshman Dallas Lambert gathered in the pass and flew to the rim, where he threw down a thunderous, two-handed dunk over Sebring junior Sylvester Lewis.
It was a cathartic moment for Port Charlotte. The Saturday evening crowd roared its approval. His back on the floor, Lewis stared up at Lambert, who stood over him and flexed.
The slam gave the Pirates an eight-point lead, yet almost cost them the game.
In the end, Port Charlotte prevailed in overtime, 57-56, but if Wikipedia ever has an entry for “one to grow on,” Saturday’s game film will be linked in the reference notes.
“It was a hard game, like a playoff-type game,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “That’s what you’re going to see, so that’s why we play it. That was good.
“It was a hard-fought ball game and the other team could have easily won if the ball bounces the other way.”
Lambert’s throwdown with 5:08 remaining in regulation gave Port Charlotte a 42-34 lead, but his subsequent flex over Lewis in front of a no-nonsense officiating crew that was doing everything it could to stay in control of two heated teams and their fanbases, earned him a technical foul.
Popping off about the call earned Port Charlotte a second technical foul and earned the Pirate players one of the more colorful, charged and demonstrative orations from Rhoten in recent memory. At one point, Rhoten slammed a clipboard on his leg and snapped it in half.
Lewis drained three of four technical foul shots, then junior Jordan Gregory drilled a 3-point basket on the ensuing possession. In the span of 21 seconds, Port Charlotte’s eight-point lead had dwindled to 42-40.
“I got kind of upset with him,” Rhoten said of Lambert. “When he makes the dunk, he puts us up by eight with all the momentum. They end up hitting three fouls shots and then they hit a 3 out of it and an eight-point game is a two-point game and nothing went off the clock. So we’ve got to be better than that.”
Sebring might have shot its way back into the game during that sequence, but Port Charlotte nearly misfired their way to defeat over the game’s final moments of regulation. Down the stretch, the Pirates converted just 3 of 12 foul shots and missed four consecutive freebies in the final 23 seconds when the game was tied, 49-49.
That sent the contest into overtime. Once there, the Pirates finally found their free-throw shot, hitting 6 of 8 during the final 94 seconds.
Perhaps fittingly while trailing 56-55, it was Lambert who stepped to the line with a smile and swished his two foul shots with 13.1 seconds remaining to give the Pirates the lead. He then secured the rebound at the other end to dash Sebring’s last, frantic hope.
“I sat him (after the technical) because that gave him four fouls and I knew I was going to need him coming down the stretch; I didn’t want him to get a cheapie,” Rhoten said. “But I liked that Dallas came over and he was calm. I told him to be ready because I'm going to need him. He was like, ‘I got you, I’m ready.’
“So he came through at the end.”
Sebring and Port Charlotte have played six times since 2019. Port Charlotte is now 4-2 in those meetings and the two teams stand a good chance of meeting again in the regionals, like they did last season.
Sebring coach Princeton Harris and Rhoten have known each other for 25 years. Since Harris took over the Blue Streaks program, the two have always made an effort to play each other. Rhoten said he has already promised Harris another Saturday game next season at Sebring.
In the brief history of the rivalry, all of the games have been heated, though Saturday’s game was the first to go to overtime. Tempers flared during Saturday’s junior varsity game, leading to a long delay as the officiating crew labored to restore order.
Early in the varsity game, Rhoten and Harris received sideline warnings. When Harris was assessed a technical for being on the floor while yelling instructions to his team, he purposefully sat the rest of the way.
Port Charlotte raced to a 15-8 lead after one quarter thanks to the perimeter shooting of its tallest player. Senior Bode Stewart splashed three 3-pointers and scored 12 of his game-high 28 points in the opening period.
Any thoughts of a rout were dashed when fellow senior post player Caleb Campos went down with an eye injury. He was taken for X-rays, which were negative for an orbital fracture.
With a key interior piece out of the game, Port Charlotte struggled to get anything done against the 6-8 Lewis, who dominated the paint at both ends of the floor.
Lewis had nine blocks, including three in one sequence, which likely led to Lambert’s oversized celebration following his dunk.
Lewis fouled out of the game late in the fourth quarter with a team-high 17 points.
Stewart played a key role in amassing those fouls, mixing it up with Lewis and the rest of the Blue Streaks in the lane on multiple drives and rebound battles. It was something he felt he had to do with Campos sidelined.
“Caleb always provides rebounds and points, so I just needed to step up and wait for my teammates to get some shots going,” Stewart said. “We started off slow, but I always have faith in my teammates that we’re going to pull through.”
As part of his big night, Stewart hit 11 of 17 free throws, providing a bright spot on a team that hit just 21 of 38 attempts at the line. Jah Chin was the only other Pirate to reach double figures, finishing with 15. Lambert had eight points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Port Charlotte improved to 10-6 with its fourth consecutive win. More important, the victory should provide the Pirates with a critical boost in the region rankings. Port Charlotte came into the week ranked No. 9 in Region 5A-3. Sebring (11-4) was No. 7.
Beyond the mathematics of the FHSAA’s ranking system, the manner in which Port Charlotte pulled out the win should have an effect downstream on the team’s collective psyche, Stewart said.
“Winning it especially just shows us we can bounce back,” he said. “We can’t dwell on things. We’ve just got to bounce back from it and come back harder. It’s a big win, you know?”
