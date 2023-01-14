Sun preps logo

PORT CHARLOTTE – Freshman Dallas Lambert gathered in the pass and flew to the rim, where he threw down a thunderous, two-handed dunk over Sebring junior Sylvester Lewis.

It was a cathartic moment for Port Charlotte. The Saturday evening crowd roared its approval. His back on the floor, Lewis stared up at Lambert, who stood over him and flexed.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments