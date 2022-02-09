PORT CHARLOTTE — As Kip Rhoten and his team broke bread before Wednesday night’s District 4A-12 semifinal against DeSoto County, the Port Charlotte coach asked his Pirates if they had anything they’d like to say about the year.
“A couple of them talked about practices,” Rhoten said. “About how they were really hard.”
All that hard work paid off in the Pirates’ third meeting with the never-say-die Bulldogs, who pushed Port Charlotte all night before the Pirates pulled away, 57-45.
“Sometimes our practices are … they’re tough at times and it’s not for the weak.” Rhoten said. “They said that about practiced and I asked if they thought about quitting, and they said, ‘yeah.’
“But you hang in there and this is why,” Rhoten continued. “When it comes to tough moments, you find a way.”
In their most recent meeting just two weeks ago, Port Charlotte blew the doors off a short-handed Desoto squad, 87-53, in a game in which Alex Perry’s 49 points set the Pirates’ single-game scoring record.
Wednesday, Perry was held to 14, but the rest of the Pirates picked up the slack. Senior Geoff Wisniewski scored 12 and junior Bode Stewart added 11. Freshman Jah Chin had one of his best games of the year, finishing with 9.
The common thread among that trio – all are role players who struggled to find their place earlier in the year.
“Role players have stepped up; they keep working and they fill the role,” Rhoten said. “Geoff Wisniewski as a senior has been a role player who has bided his time all year. He’s been a great leader to some of the freshmen and today in a big game he hit some big shots.
“Bode in the first possession took a huge charge and that’s something at the beginning of the year he wouldn’t do,” Rhoten continued. “Jah, played well … I see it in practice sometimes.”
Port Charlotte (12-12) scored 18 of the game’s first 20 points and led 22-6 after one quarter, but the Bulldogs (9-12) put their heads down and went to work behind the hard-to-pigeonhole Jamari Redding.
DeSoto County’s inside-out senior scored 8 of DeSoto’s first 10 points of the second quarter as the Bulldogs cut the deficit to single digits (28-19). The Pirates scored the last five points of the half for the 33-19 halftime edge.
Redding and fellow senior Nazir Gilchrist directed another DeSoto charge with a 13-2 stretch midway through the third quarter to pull the Bulldogs within five points, 37-32, but once again Port Charlotte responded.
Senior Onix Diaz muscled his way through traffic for a layup, freshman Khyre Ellis got to the free throw line and sank both of his attempts, then Perry converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and just like that, Port Charlotte’s lead was back to double figures. 44-32.
With foul trouble mounting, DeSoto made one last push. Junior Gershon Galloway teamed with Redding and Gilchrist to cut Port Charlotte’s lead to 50-43, but time was DeSoto’s enemy at that point and they could not get any closer.
“This time of the year, I’m not going to walk in here and say ‘we did this’ or ‘we need to do that’ … it’s about winning,” Rhoten said. “You win, you move on. You lose, you go home. We found a way. It wasn’t pretty, but we won.
“Bottom line: In 48 hours, we’ve got a chance to win a district title.”
The Pirates will face the winner the other district semifinal between Clewiston and Bonita Springs on Friday at home.
Four DeSoto County seniors – Redding, Gilchrist, Juqarius Jones and Garrett Leath – played their final games. Redding led all scorers with 19 points while grabbing 7 rebounds and dishing 5 assists. Gilchrist had 11 points.
“We came with a game plan and we stuck to it,” DeSoto County coach Darrel Nicklow. “It didn’t start off so fast for us but our kids kept battling, kept battling.”
It was an emotional farewell for Nicklow and his seniors. It was a difficult season for the Bulldogs, who were forced to pause two weeks in early January right when they were beginning to play their best basketball.
“I’m just so sad for my four seniors,” he said. “I was crying in the locker room. It is what it is. We’re going to wake up tomorrow, the Good Lord is going to bless us and we’re going to continue working.”
