VENICE — Coming into each game, Venice boys basketball coach Mike Montgomery writes a defensive goal on the dry erase board in the team’s locker room.
Thursday’s goal against Port Charlotte: Hold the Pirates to 54 points.
Mission accomplished.
Port Charlotte won, 54-40.
“We held them to 54, but our problem was our legs just gave out in the second half,” Montgomery said. “They just gave out. We only have seven players.”
Venice remains shorthanded in the early portion of the season due to multiple players — including all-area talents Myles Weston and Jayshon Platt — remaining with the football team during its state championship run.
In the early going, when Venice’s legs were fresh, Port Charlotte was in deep trouble. With Venice playing a tightly packed zone to limit Alex Perry’s ability to get inside, the Pirates were practically dared to shoot from long range.
They did just that, but missed just about everything. The Pirates connected on just 1 of 11 attempts from behind the 3-point line. Meanwhile Venice guards Isaiah Levine and Shea Cullum were red-hot from downtown, combining for 20 points en route to a 28-20 halftime lead.
Port Charlotte, coming off an emotional defeat against Peace River rival Charlotte just 48 hours earlier, struggled to match Venice’s first-half intensity.
“It goes back again to it being a learning process,” Pirates coach Kip Rhoten said. “You’re coming off a big game Tuesday night and now you’ve got to go on the road against a good team with two senior guards in Shea and Isaiah who are going to be tough to handle.
“They came out and got some shots on us and we fell behind,” Rhoten continued. “But they just kept at it. Just get better ball movement, just keep playing the defense and there you go.”
The Pirates immediately made it a ballgame coming out of the break, putting together a Perry-fueled 10-2 run to knot the game at 30-30. Initially, Levine hit a pair of 3-pointers to keep Port Charlotte from breaking away, but Venice collapsed after his second bucket, which came with 4:50 to go in the third quarter.
Venice wouldn’t get another bucket from the field until 19 seconds remained in the game.
Meanwhile, Port Charlotte (3-2) finally found its range from outside with Onix Diaz, Geoff Wisniewski and Kaden Suber hitting treys. Perry also began to gash Venice inside, drawing fouls or making easy buckets.
“He knows what to do,” Rhoten said of Perry. “He hasn’t been a four-year starter for nothing.”
Perry finished with 22 points to lead all scorers. Suber finished with 10.
“So we just stayed the course,” Rhoten said. “It wasn’t pretty, but we only gave up two points. I don’t care who you’re playing, that’s good stuff.”
Cullum finished with 16 points to lead Venice (0-3). Levine added 13.
“First half we were amazing, third quarter we were still fine, and you know, the fourth quarter you could see it,” Montgomery said. “We have no reserves. We were a step slow, the shot was just a couple inches shorter.
“It’s hard when you run that hard and lose, but again, shots quit falling in the second half and you lose,” Montgomery added. “I have no fault with anyone. I thought they played their butts off.”
Venice will turn around and play host to Booker on Friday. Port Charlotte will return to action Saturday at the City of Palms Premiere against First Baptist Academy at 1:40 p.m. Venice will also be at the event, taking on Lehigh at noon.
