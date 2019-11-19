Losing 34 points and nine rebounds per game from two graduating seniors would be a struggle for most teams, but Charlotte High has been able to reload and may be even stronger than last year’s team that won the district and reached the regional semis.
Despite graduating Sun Player of the Year Ahmad Johnson and Makai Reaves, along with Kenny Scribner, Charlotte has gained athleticism with the evolution of wing Tre Carroll and guard Tyrik Gainer. The Tarpons have also added much-hyped freshman wing John Gamble, who coach Tom Massolio says is one of the best young talents he’s coached.
The Tarpons says they don’t intend to take a step back, and considering how challenging their schedule is, they won’t have much time to waste.
“I’m always excited for a new year and a fresh start,” Massolio said. “We have a lot of good pieces this year, but the most important thing is that we put in some new things. We still have some old tools in the shed, but we’re putting some new ones in there. Over time we’ll see benefits.”
With all the changes in the lineup, Carroll, who continues to develop as an elite player in the area, offer stability. Over the summer the 6-foot-7 junior, who averaged 14.3 points and 9.1 rebounds as a sophomore, picked up a slew of Division I offers and polished his game.
He now takes over as the face of the team. Carroll doesn’t feel pressured by it.
“I don’t view it as pressure,” Carroll said. “I don’t really get pressured anymore because I’ve gotten so used to it since I was little. I’m just trying to be a leader and help my guys each practice and always go hard.”
The Tarpons’ talented roster seems to match it’s difficult schedule as it has in past years.
Playing in the City of Palms as well as three other tournaments, Charlotte will play elite teams such as IMG, which has three players in the ESPN Top 100, Norland (19-7 in 2018) and Blanche Ely (25-6 in 2018).
The tough schedule makes for a rough start, but has resulted in strong finishes in years past.
“I don’t know too many guys that are playing Norland and Blache Ely back to back,” Massolio said. “I don’t know if that’s smart or stupid, but we’re gonna do it. It always helps us down the line. You always look at where you’re at in mid-January on and we’ve always been really good in that stretch and won a lot of games.”
Coach: Tom Massolio
Last year: 22-8, district champs, lost in regional semifinals
Key losses: Ahmad Johnson, Makai Reaves, Kenny Scribner
Players to watch: W Tre Carroll, G Tyrik Gainer, W John Gamble
Port Charlotte
Coach: Kip Rhoten
Last year: 26-2, district runner-up, lost in regional finals
Key losses: Alex Romero, Tyler Perry, Shemar Fleurissant, Brandon Gainey, Rondell Adderly
Players to watch: G Logan Rogers, F Colby Schmutz, W Alex Perry, F Walter Johnson
Outlook: Last year, Port Charlotte rose to the top with a 23-0 regular season and came a bad bounce away from a final four berth.
An encore of those standards will be tough to come by this season. The Pirates made that run with a starting five of seniors who had played together for quite some time. This year, only three players return with any sort of meaningful minutes.
“When it’s all said and done, I think we’ll be alright,” coach Kip Rhoten said. “We may come out the gate a little sluggish, but I think at about the middle of January we’ll be OK. It’s just a process.”
Guard Logan Rogers is fresh of a deep playoff run in football. The scrappy leader looks to make a similar jump on the hardwood as he did on the field during his junior season. He provides leadership and a strong outside shot.
Also returning are forward Colby Schmutz, who played key minutes in the regional semis against Charlotte and the regional championship against Lehigh, as well as forward Walter Johnson.
Those three, along with fellow returner Gerald Robinson at guard and Tyris Platt, round out the projected starting five. Not to be forgotten, Tyler Perry’s brother, Alex, stands to make some waves as a 6-foot-4 athletic sophomore.
Without a host of players that can play above the rim, offense might take a hit, but defense remains the emphasis in a Kip Rhoten-led system.
“We haven’t done much offensively in practice,” Rhoten said. “I ask them and make sure they know what’s going on before practice. But if you can’t play defense, you can play somewhere else.”
Venice
Coach: John Flynn
Last year: 11-17, lost in district semifinal
Key losses: Chason Rockymore, six other seniors
Players to watch: F Malachi Wideman, C Thomas Shrader, G Myles Weston, G Jayshon Platt
Outlook: With an influx of athleticism from football, Venice looks to be a true contender this year.
They’re currently battling through preseason without five of its weapons, who are vying for a spot in the final four this Friday on the gridiron.
The biggest addition was forward Malachi Wideman, who transferred in just prior to the start of football. A 6-foot-4, 180 pound FSU commit, Wideman brings flashy dunks and freaky athleticism.
Joining him from the football team are impact guards Jayshon Platt and Myles Weston, as well as center Thomas Shrader as the anchor down low.
The Indians look to institute an uptempo offense and let the game flow from there.
“All of the guys that we has will be able to run up and down the floor,” Venice coach John Flynn said. “That’s what we want to do based on the talent we have. We need to get a little bit of continuity going because when (the football players) come back, they’ll need a week for them to catch up.”
North Port
Coach: Ryan Powers
Last year: 14-12, lost in district semifinal
Key losses: Josh Hogue, Eric Baker, Mitch Tossi, Albert Iribarren
Players to watch: F Nick Passamonte, F Jalen Brown, G Kevin Riley
Outlook: It will be a new look and a new play style for the Bobcats this season after graduating all but one starter and six of top 7 players.
They lost their top scorer and rebounder in Eric Baker and Mitch Tossi, and also lost starting point guard Albert Irabarren. Senior forward Nick Passamonte is the lone returner from the 2018-19 starting five and will carry a heavy load with a young group around him.
Taking over one of the guard spots is Kevin Riley. His brother, Devin will also be counted on as playmakers and scorers.
Forward Jalen Brown is a player to watch early in the year and has impressed coach Ryan Power in the offseason with his ability to work the paint and the perimeter.
The Bobcats are looking to push the tempo a bit more with less size and more speed in the lineup. With that though, Power is still preaching patience.
“We’re gonna play a little fast than we have the past few years,” Powers said. “But we want to work the ball a little bit and see if we can get into the paint. Defensively we’re gonna continue with our ball pressure, but being younger and more athletic we’re gonna be able to do some things to speed the games up.”
DeSoto County
Coach: Darrel Nicklow
Last year: 14-14, lost in district semifinal
Key losses: Nate Maybell, Arnold Mele
Players to watch: F Kiemar Richardson, G Tony Blanding, G Ethan Redden
Outlook: Replacing eight players from last year’s team is no easy task, but the Bulldogs are excited to see the next wave.
The Bulldogs will be led initially by returners Kiemar Richardson, Ethan Redden and Tony Blanding — all standouts on football as well — but outside of that, it’s all youth.
Getting Richardson going in the post will be a point of emphasis as well. He played out on the wing last year, but using his 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame will not only help Richardson’s numbers, but opens up the outside shots as well.
“The eight players I had last year ain’t walking through the door, so we’re moving forward with these young guys,” DeSoto coach Darrel Nicklow said. “I got a young nucleus, but our defense will be a strength. I have a 12-man rotation and everyone’s gonna get a chance.”
Lemon Bay
Coach: Sean Huber
Last year: 15-12, lost in district semifinal
Key losses: Sean Shamasian, Gunnyr Morrill, Martell Yale, Trevor Hedges, Leon Flemming
Players to watch: F Caleb Geisendorfer, F Aiden Moore, G Riley Haynes
Outlook: Lemon Bay has had to retool it’s roster quite a bit over the past two offseasons, losing 19 players.
Key returners include Aiden Moore, Riley Haynes and big man Caleb Geisendorfer, who will lead the offense out of the gate. His 6-foot-9 frame gives him an instant advantage and a summer of playing travel ball has helped him mature, according to coach Sean Huber.
But outside of that, there isn’t much varsity experience. However, the other additions have mostly come from the JV squad and have played in the system, which helps the transition.
“There’s a lot of guys that have played a lot of games in the system,” Huber said. “For me, it’s about blending the strength of our old guys with the strength of our young guys and let’s see what happens.”
Huber said the outside shooting should improve from last year and will be one of the elements that will help the offense evolve.
“Last year we were a dribble-drive offense,” Huber said. “People could really get out and defend us on the perimeter and force us into some spots that we weren’t comfortable with. Now, with being able to spread the floor and having Caleb’s presence somewhere in the middle — he’s gonna demand attention — and using our shooters should be key for us.”
Community Christian
Coach: Kurt Taylor
Last year: 14-16, district runner-up, lost in regional quarterfinal
Key losses: Sam Battle, Jeren Almeida, Jacob Orr
Players to watch: F Rodney Anicet, G Ethan Bray, F Brandon Hill
Outlook: Last year was a historic year for the budding Mustang program. The team reached the district championship and regional quarterfinal for the first time in school history.
After losing a cornerstone player in Sam Battle, the Mustangs have a big void to fill, but multiple returners from last year’s squad are in line for big minutes.
Rising senior Ethan Bray was a force offensively and defensively for the Mustangs last year. A vocal leader on the floor, coach Kurt Taylor said over the summer that he has elevated his game and leadership heading into his final year. He has also added an outside shot to his already diverse skill set.
Rising junior Brandon Hill, in tandem with Rodney Anicet, will also a key factor. Strutting his size and strength, Hill will be counted on in the paint as the team’s biggest starter.
“We are expecting to have a better team than last year,” Taylor said. “We are playing a tough, exciting schedule for the size of our school. We are a 2A school with only 110 students in our high school. We will be a fun team to watch this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.