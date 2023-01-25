PUNTA GORDA — After North Port opened Wednesday’s game at Charlotte with three consecutive 3-point baskets, Tarpons coach Mike Williams turned to his assistants on the bench.
“This is not what we needed on Senior Night,” he said.
Little did anyone in the Wally Keller Gymnasium know what was to come.
During a magnificent stretch of basketball spanning the end of the first quarter into the opening minutes after halftime, Charlotte tore off a 29-2 run and cruised to a 59-44 victory.
That spree included a flawless, 21-0 blanking of the Bobcats in the second quarter.
“That might have been the best quarter of basketball I’ve seen in Southwest Florida,” North Port coach Bruce Wallace said. “I mean, you can’t really say anything.”
Charlotte’s run began with a 3-point basket by senior John Gamble that closed the Tarpons within 11-6. Trailing 13-10 after one quarter, Charlotte hit the afterburners.
Jordan Attia dropped three, 3-point baskets, one each at the beginning, middle and end of the second quarter. In between, junior Noah Cutler gathered in North Port turnovers and fed fellow junior Chris Cornish for three consecutive dunks. All nine Charlotte baskets in the second quarter had assists.
“It’s just one of those things where, you know, you kind of find it, you make it work and you keep going,” Williams said. “It was fun to watch, it really was. I’d have liked to have been in the bleachers watching it.”
The Tarpons committed no turnovers while rolling North Port into six.
“You really can’t say anything, but at the same time, we score zero points,” Wallace said. “Yeah, (Charlotte) played good defense, but we still should probably have had seven or 10 points and we didn’t.”
Gamble had a quiet night by his standards, with seven points, but he routinely found the open man for an assist, including on Attia’s first two treys.
Not making the extra pass was an issue that haunted the Tarpons during the recent Wally Keller Classic and contributed directly to their loss against rival Port Charlotte. They displayed a better sense of it Tuesday in a blowout win against Lemon Bay and carried it over to Wednesday.
“We’ve been working on that, 10, 15, 20 minutes, every time we could work on it and it’s starting to show,” Williams said. “That’s just basketball. That ain’t nothing special. That’s just basketball, so I was happy to see that.”
Cornish took a pass from senior Kirby Schmitz and finished at the rim to open the second half, pushing Charlotte’s lead to its peak, 33-13, but the Bobcats didn’t roll over and battled, though mounting fouls hampered their efforts.
Junior Eli Lubsey converted a bucket and foul shot to pull North Port within 51-41 with 4:27 to play, but the Bobcats would get no closer.
Lubsey, North Port’s leading scorer, tallied 13 of his team-high 15 points in the second half while in deep foul trouble. He ultimately fouled out. He also had a game-high nine rebounds.
Senior Brad Miller added nine points for North Port, which fell to 12-10. Junior Jackson Kinker had five assists.
“We beat (Charlotte) the whole game besides the second quarter,” Wallace said. “But you just can have an eight minutes like that. I tried calling timeouts, but at the end of the day, it’s back to the drawing board.”
Cornish led all scorers with 21 points. Thanks to a balanced scoring attack behind Cornish, Schmitz was the only other Tarpon in double figures with 10 points. Schmitz added six rebounds and three assists, for his second consecutive positive outing in what has been a rollercoaster season for him.
Some of it was spurred by conversation Williams had with Schmitz on Sunday morning following the Keller Classic.
“I just told him we believe in him, the team believes in him, but you’ve got to play better,” Williams said. “You’re getting minutes, you’re getting touches, you’re getting all those things, but you’ve got to play better.”
Charlotte will not get long to reflect on Wednesday’s game. They will play their third game in three days on Thursday when they travel to Naples. Williams is hopeful the team will continue to build on their strong recent play.
Said Williams, “If we could find a way to put that second quarter into a bottle and take it with us everywhere we go, that would be amazing.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.