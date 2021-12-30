BRADENTON — The patient is recovering, but remains in guarded condition.
Charlotte, 24 hours after what might have been its worst performance of the season, shook off deep foul trouble and held off Gaither 74-62 to win the third-place game of the Chick-fil-A Classic at Bradenton Christian.
Playing the rare opponent that didn’t tower over them height-wise, the Tarpons crashed the boards to get out in transition or second-chance buckets and led almost wire-to-wire.
The only major hiccup was foul trouble. Gaither got to the free throw line 21 times. Koen Lockett fouled out and multiple Tarpon players had three or foul fouls.
“We had a lot of guys in foul trouble all night long, so we did a lot of different things,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “We moved the ball better tonight that we have basically all year, so I was really excited about that.
The ball movement led to balanced scoring. Four Tarpons reached double figures, led by John Gamble’s 19. Gamble recorded a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds. DJ Woods had 16 points while Logan Clauser and Brandon Bynoe came off the bench to tack on 12 and 11 points, respectively.
When their shots weren’t falling, Chris Cornish was often there to clean it up. The sophomore playing in his first varsity season has come on strong of late, especially during the past three days. Thursday, he finished with six points, all coming on put-backs. He grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots.
“I’m getting a lot more comfortable,” Cornish said. “At first, in the first games, I was a little nervous, but I’m getting comfortable just playing my role. As long as I play my role, I’m going to continue to get more comfortable.”
That role?
“Coach says all he wants me to do is rebound and if I have anything else, it’s just a bonus for us,” Cornish said.
Mission accomplished.
“He’s really rebounding now, which is a big plus for us,” Massolio said. “He’s just a sophomore, a young kid, so anything he can give us bucket-wise is great. When I tell him to play defense and rebound, if he does those things, it’s going to be helpful for us coming down the stretch.
“You can see it – he’s starting to get double-digit rebounds in just about every game now,” Massolio added. “If he does that, he’ll score. I know he’ll score.”
Charlotte wrapped up the schedule’s first half with a 6-7 record against brutal competition, playing just one home game. That changes after the new year. Next week, the Tarpons will play host to North Port on Tuesday and Venice on Friday.
North Port 51, Sarasota 35
The Bobcats ended their stay in the Chick-fil-A on an positive note, defeating the Sailors for the second time in three weeks, taking seventh at the tournament.
Maxx Huml led three players in double figures with 16 points. Joey Rivera had 11 and James King 10 for the Bobcats, who improved to 7-6. Elijah Lubsey added 6 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks.
