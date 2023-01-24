ENGLEWOOD – Chris Cornish scored 20 points as Charlotte used its superior size and speed to cruise past Lemon Bay, 70-41, Tuesday night.
Cornish got the Tarpons rolling with a layup and dunk in the first 48 seconds of the game, forcing Manta Rays coach Sean Huber to use a timeout in an attempt to settle down his team.
But nothing would slow down Charlotte on this night, as the Tarpons took a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 37-20 at halftime.
“The one thing we’ve really been working on in practice the last couple of days is sharing the ball and making the extra pass,” Charlotte coach Mike Williams said. “I thought we did a really good job of that today and we got better shots. Shots that we can make, and we shot the ball a little bit better tonight and played better defense.”
The third quarter was more of the same as the Tarpons converted several steals into fast-break layups and dunks, ending the period with a 57-30 lead and allowing Williams to rest his starters for the fourth quarter.
“The third quarter has been our worst quarter all year,” Williams said. “We’ve been trying to figure out a way to get past that stagnant part when you come out. So I don’t know what we did, but we’ll try to figure it out tomorrow night and do it again.”
Lemon Bay’s depleted front court got even thinner before the game, as Peyton Mason was ruled out with an ankle sprain, joining Cody Mayes and Cooper Benedict on the sidelines.
“We’re really depleted in our front court. We’ve got guys banged up and injured,” Huber said. “But I didn’t prepare them good enough, I guess, for this particular environment. I thought we had a pretty good plan going in, but we just got overwhelmed.
“We’re doing the best we can with what we’ve got, but right now we’re behind the 8-ball a little bit.”
Jordan Attia scored 14 points for Charlotte, now 9-12, while Kirby Schmitz added 13.
“Kirby Schmitz was really good for us,” Williams said. “I’ve been trying to find a way to get him moving in the right direction and hopefully tonight was one of those nights. We didn’t come out and just play flat. We came out with a purpose to play and get a win and move on to the next one.”
Lucas Newcomb led the Mantas, 13-7, with 19 points and Jace Huber finished with 8.
Both teams will take on North Port in their next games, with Charlotte hosting the Bobcats Wednesday night while Lemon Bay travels to North Port on Friday.
