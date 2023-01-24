ENGLEWOOD – Chris Cornish scored 20 points as Charlotte used its superior size and speed to cruise past Lemon Bay, 70-41, Tuesday night.

Cornish got the Tarpons rolling with a layup and dunk in the first 48 seconds of the game, forcing Manta Rays coach Sean Huber to use a timeout in an attempt to settle down his team.


