PUNTA GORDA — John Gamble’s last-second shot bounded away and Charlotte was headed to overtime on Thursday night against Mariner at Wally Keller Gymnasium.
It was an almost-fated outcome for two teams that had played each other to one possession at the final horn a week ago, but when Charlotte coach Tom Massolio gathered his charges for a quick huddle, he quickly realized what was coming next.
“I looked at a group of guys that … we weren’t going to lose,” Massolio said. “You could just sense it in them. When I was in that huddle, that feeling was, ‘there’s no way we’re going to lose, there’s no way we’re going to lose.
“You know what?” he added. “We made some plays, made some stops, especially and hit some big shots.”
Charlotte outlasted the Tritons for the second time in a week, advancing to the Region 5A-3 semifinals with a 63-52 victory that took an extra four minutes to pin down.
Logan Clauser, who finished with 15 points, bookended the overtime with five points to open the scoring and two free throws to close it out. His 3-pointer from the corner with 2:01 to play gave Charlotte a 53-48 lead and sent Mariner into foul mode.
“Anytime you can build a lead in overtime, it’s big,” Massolio said.
The Tarpons responded by hitting all 10 of their free-throw attempts, ending with Clauser’s freebies at the 24-second mark.
Clauser said he, too, could sense the Tarpons’ mindset entering overtime.
“At that point, we were so locked into the game, we just came with so much energy into overtime that there was no way were were going to lose,” he said. “At all.”
Prior to the game, John Gamble, the junior among the Tarpons’ senior core, took a moment to talk to his teammates.
“Before the game, I just told my boys the game might not be all sunshine, so when the storm comes, we’ve just got to stay locked in together,” Gamble said.
In games such as this one a year ago, when the going got tough, the Tarpons looked to All-Area, All-Everything Tre Carroll to dig them out. On the best nights, Carroll did just that. On the most difficult nights, no one was there to pick up the slack.
In the wake of the Carroll era, everyone wants a piece of the hero pie.
“Everybody on our team waited until Tre left last year so they could all have their shine,” Gamble said with a laugh. “Now when it’s time, everybody wants the ball and everybody’s just locked in and ready to go because we’re trying to get back to where we were last year … and further.”
Gamble had a dynamic night for Charlotte, leading all scorers with 22 points. He also grabbed 9 rebounds, dealt four assists, nabbed a pair of steals and blocked a shot.
D.J. Woods delivered 18 points as Charlotte improved to 19-9 on the season.
Mariner’s season ended at 20-7 with the final two losses coming on Charlotte’s floor. Zach Everly, who it a game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime, led the Tritons with 15 points. Kelvin Jimenez finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds.
Charlotte will play host to Barron Collier on Tuesday.
“It’s just amazing and I can’t be more proud of the way they fought,” Massolio said. “So we’ll come back in here tomorrow and get ready for a good Barron Collier team.”
