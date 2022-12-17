FORT MYERS – There was a moment on Saturday morning when it looked as if Charlotte would complete a double-digit comeback against Georgia powerhouse Newton at the City of Palms Classic.
Then Newton did what it had been doing all game long – someone bombed in a 3-pointer from the moon.
In the end, Charlotte fell, 70-52, but had plenty of reason to feel optimistic about the direction it is headed this season.
It was a quick turnaround for the Tarpons, playing the day’s first game at 10:15 a.m. in an near-empty Suncoast Credit Union Arena after playing the prime time game on Friday night.
“I’m proud of them. They played hard,” Tarpons coach Mike Williams said. “It’s tough to play the first game in the morning. Nobody’s here. Especially if you played last night. There are a lot of emotions that go into last night. The adrenaline because you’re happy that you’re playing in the prime-time game.
“Then you gotta go home, take a shower, go to sleep, get up this morning, come back and find a way.”
Charlotte nearly found a way.
Trailing 41-27 early in the third quarter, the Tarpons ripped off a 13-3 run behind solid defense and a mix of inside-out scoring. When Noah Cutler drained a 3-pointer late in the period, Charlotte had closed within 44-40.
That play in particular, which involved Charlotte swinging the ball around the court to John Gamble who then found Cutler open for the shot, caught Williams’ eye.
“There for a stretch, we figured it out,” Williams said. “The ball movement, I thought that play right there was big for us. So we need to take that and keep moving forward.”
That was pretty much the end of the highlights for Charlotte. Newton slammed the door with a 10-2 run spanning the end of the third and beginning of the fourth to pull away.
Beyond that one stretch, Charlotte was never able to get into a rhythm on offense. Turnovers came in bunches and Newton capitalized each time, finishing with 17 points off Charlotte’s mistakes. Any time Charlotte hit a seemingly important basket, the Rams always seemed to have an answer with a deep 3-pointer.
“I mean, they hit one from the logo,” Williams said with a laugh. "And they guys are looking at me and I’m like, ‘Hey, you can’t do anything about that.’
“As much as you want to think you can, you can’t,” he added. “I don’t think we need to defend 40 feet out. But then again, maybe we do.”
Newton had 10 3-point buckets to just three by Charlotte. The Tarpons were also light in bench production, getting just four points outside of their starters compared to 36 off Newton’s bench.
In the end, Williams said it’s clear Charlotte (4-6) has what it needs to be successful, but the Tarpons need to figure out how to do it for four quarters.
“We find a way to get back into a game and we can’t sustain what we’re trying to do,” he said. “We go from a turnover to a three for them that accumulates. I think if we could eliminate easy baskets, we’ll be in a better spot.”
Gamble led Charlotte with 23 points. He also had seven rebounds. Chris Cornish had 11 points and eight boards. All but one player scored for Newton, led by Jabez Jenkins’ 14 points.
Charlotte will play one more time in the City of Palms, on Wednesday against an opponent to be determined. No matter who the opponent is, it will be a stout test. Newton came in as one of the more lightly regarded national teams in the field, but one of those losses was by just four points to Duncanville (Texas), the nation’s No. 2 team according to MaxPreps.
The Rams also lost on Friday night in overtime against Lake Highlands (Dallas, Texas), another team that looms on Charlotte’s schedule later this season.
“I think in time, it will get fixed and we’ll figure it out,” Williams said. “It’s just tough right now because of the schedule.”
