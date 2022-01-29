PUNTA GORDA — Programming note: If Tom Massolio wins his 500th game on Monday night against Canterbury, don’t expect him to talk about it.
Monday is Senior Night.
“It’s probably going to happen, I would say it’s going to happen sometime soon, but my focus Monday night will be on those seniors who have dedicated their time and all the stuff they’ve done for the program and this community,” Massolio said. “That’s way more important than what I’ve done. I’m just here, I’m on the ship with these kids.”
Victory No. 499 came Saturday afternoon in the Fish Tank as the Tarpons rolled Parrish Community for the second time this season, 63-49. The outcome was never seriously in doubt. Charlotte is as close to hitting its stride as it has been at any point this season.
“We’ve played well in the last two games, shared the ball and are continuing to get better,” Massolio said. “We’re getting right where we need to be at this time of the year. We still have a little bit of improvement, we’ve got to be a little more consistent at the end of games.”
Charlotte opened up a 33-21 halftime lead and the Bulls (15-6) never got within single digits the rest of the way.
John Gamble scored 24 points for the second consecutive game, tacking on 9 rebounds. Both figures were team-highs. D.J. Woods finished with 14 points as Charlotte improved to 13-9.
The entire season has been a process to battle-harden the Tarpons for a second run to the state Final Four. It has been every bit as difficult as Massolio thought it would be, but he admitted Saturday perhaps something got lost along the way.
It’s something he discussed with the team Friday night following their 78-61 win against Naples.
“I told them last night, I think last year of all years, just that ride, was unbelievable,” Massolio said. “And it’s probably my biggest problem this year. I want that so bad for these kids that maybe I’ve lost a little focus in some other areas.”
Now that Charlotte appears to be coming out on the other side of the gauntlet with all pistons firing — especially the bench — the team’s overall goals remain well within reach.
But if Massolio thinks he can make Monday night all about his seniors, one of his seniors said he has another thing coming.
“Honestly, I don’t think there’s a better game for him to get his 500th,” Woods said. “I feel like that is a great way for us to spend that moment – with him and at the same time, have Senior Night.
“It’s definitely going to be a big night for the whole program.”
