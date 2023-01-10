Sun preps logo

PUNTA GORDA – John Gamble scored 25 points and the Charlotte High School boys basketball team held off a late charge from Fort Myers to come away with a 57-54 win Tuesday at the Wally Keller Gymnasium.

Charlotte (6-11) came into the game having lost six of seven against some tough competition, but was able to get off to a fast start thanks to Gamble, who scored 11 of his points in the first quarter, and Chris Cornish, who ended up with 17 points and 13 rebounds.


