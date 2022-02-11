PUNTA GORDA – The ghosts of past devastating district defeats hovered over the floor at Wally Keller Gymnasium on Friday night as Charlotte fought to protect a two-point lead with all the white-knuckle terror that comes from losing an 18-point advantage.
The five Tarpons on the floor had seen their district championship hopes go up in smoke in each of the previous two seasons, none more soul-crushing than last year’s triple-overtime loss to Fort Myers on this same hardwood.
Charlotte coach Tom Massolio knew he had the right group on the floor, though, and when D.J. Woods missed a 3-point shot and undersized Koen Lockett somehow emerged from a forest of Mariner trees with the rebound and putback, his faith was rewarded. One minute later, Charlotte’s demons were exorcised.
Charlotte 56, Mariner 53.
District 5A-11 champions.
At last.
“You know, the last couple of years, I kind of thought we gave it away,” Massolio said. “I thought during the game tonight, there were some situations where it kind of felt like that, but we made some big shots, Koen got a big rebound there, and putback, then we got the rebounds when we needed it and the stops when we needed them
“And you know what?” Massolio continued, motioning at the Charlotte basketball district titles banner on the far wall. “You put that up number there and they can never take that away. Those seniors have that up there now and will never let that go.”
Mariner nearly ripped it out of Charlotte’s grasp.
Charlotte surged to an 18-2 lead after what might have been its best all-around quarter of the season, then nudged the edge to 20-2 in the opening minute of the second quarter. The Tarpons were getting steals, scoring at will and suffocating the high-speed Tritons with a pressure defense they weren’t accustomed to seeing.
“Not a lot of teams press them,” Massolio said. “That’s kind of one of our things, to press. We were able to get up and make some plays and turn them over quite a bit, especially in the first quarter.
After weathering the Tarpons at their best, Mariner flipped the script and brought out Charlotte’s worst – turnovers.
The Tritons (20-6) punished the Tarpons for each of their miscues and found their range from beyond the 3-point line and pecked away at the deficit. Then with a 13-2 burst to open the fourth quarter, Mariner cut the gap to 47-43.
“They’ve got shooters everywhere,” Woods said. “You can’t leave one man because the next man, he’ll be able to shoot it.”
At the other end, the Tarpons tightened up. Turnovers continued to dog them and Charlotte didn’t hit a bucket from the field in the fourth quarter until a Woods putback of a John Gamble miss with 3:25 to play gave them a 50-47 lead.
The Tritons were playing with confidence, celebrating on their bench with each called timeout. Kelvin Jimenez’s bucket with 1:27 remaining pulled Mariner within 52-50. Charlotte moved the ball methodically up the court and swung it to Woods for a 3-point shot that rattled off the rim.
Between three Tritons, Lockett rose and ripped the ball away, putting it back for what would prove to be the game-clinching points.
“I just let the guys do their thing, get them the ball, but when they mess up, sometimes I have to be there to clean it up,” Lockett said with a grin. “So I just focus on rebounding the ball and putting it back in the basket.”
In the final minute, Gamble answered an Armondo Arguilles trey with a baseline drive (off an assist from Lockett) for the game’s final points.
“We knew we were going to have to push through in the second half and continue playing the way we did in that first quarter,” Woods said. “We got out to that good start and we pulled it out in the end.”
With their seventh consecutive win, Charlotte improved to 18-9 on the season and will likely have the No. 2 seed in the Region 5A-3 tournament, beginning next week. During the team’s pregame shootaround, Massolio pointedly told the Tarpons no one on the squad had ever won a district title except for Logan Clauser, who won his three seasons ago with Port Charlotte.
Seniors Woods, Gamble, Lockett and Jordany Reyes-Sanchez were on the floor with Clauser at the end of the night after taking Massolio’s observation to heart. The way they played at the end was exactly what Massolio had expected of them.
“We turned the ball over really bad in the second and third quarter; it was not a good job of taking care of the ball,” Massolio said. “Just silly, silly mistakes. But fortunately, that group that was on the floor at the end really took care of the ball the last four minutes and we were able to maintain the lead.”
Woods led Charlotte with 22 points. Gamble added 17. Lockett tacked on eight points, six coming on three of his six rebounds.
Those past defeats meant spending regional play on the road in hostile environments against teams like Mariner.
Now, they’ll play the role of hostile host.
“You always want more home games just because it’s your atmosphere,” Massolio said.
