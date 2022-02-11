PORT CHARLOTTE – Alex Perry overcame a slow start to score 17 points and Bode Stewart, after a terrific first half, scored a huge basket in the closing minutes as the Port Charlotte boys basketball team held off Clewiston for a 47-38 win Friday for the District 4A-12 championship.
The Pirates (13-12) will host at least one regional playoff game next week.
Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said this was why they played a tough regular season schedule, for games like this and the chance to three-peat.
“It wasn’t pretty, but I told the guys it’s just about winning. It doesn’t matter if you play great, just find a way to win,” Rhoten said. “Alex has let his teammates get involved, but when he has to do it, he does the job.”
It was the kind of ugly, gritty, in-your-face game Port Charlotte has been known for, the ones they always seem to find a way to win.
Geoff Wisniewski started the game with a pair of 3-point baskets for Port Charlotte. However, Clewiston (11-6) finished the quarter strong behind Etanis Torres and trailed just 12-11 after one quarter.
Stewart scored seven of the Pirates nine second-quarter points, as Port Charlotte took a 21-17 lead into halftime. Perry was held to four points while Torres had scored all but three of Clewiston’s points.
The Pirates slowly built the lead to 11 in the third quarter as Perry heated up and Port Charlotte figured out how to stop Torres.
Yet midway through the fourth quarter the lead had dwindled to 38-36.
Chauncey Cobb’s three-point shooting and Port Charlotte’s uncharacteristic poor free-throw shooting (11 for 24) let the Tigers back into the game.
However, Perry fed Stewart for a huge field goal, the Pirates made some free throws, and Perry closed out the game with a monster dunk capping a 9-2 run to claim the district championship trophy for a third straight year.
Perry said the plan was to be the facilitator of the offense and let everyone have their opportunities, but be ready to take control in crunch time
“We knew we had to be methodical on offense and I got the ball to my teammates. In the second half, Clewiston came back and I had to make sure I closed the game out,” Perry said. “Our team is tough and we’ll work on the free throws, but all that matters is we closed it out. It’s not how you win, but if you win.”
Stewart said the Tigers played zone and the Pirates were able to find him for some easy buckets, resulting in 11 points.
“We’ve been practicing zone and my teammates found me open. I wasn’t worried when they came back, we just needed to make our free throws and lock down on defense,” Stewart said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.