Welcome back to SunPreps boys basketball notebook and power rankings. The name is that long because we never came up with a name for this time suck.
One thing we are doing differently this season is we’re skipping out on our own power rankings. Rather, we’ll let the FHSAA do the work, since its power rankings are the be-all and end-all of postseason qualifying.
As such, Charlotte has assumed its usual position at the top. A savvy observer of the area hoops season might take issue with that, considering the Tarpons do have a rather significant blemish on their resume.
Early this past month, Port Charlotte gobbled up the Tarpons, 55-42, in a performance that was as impressive as that score indicates. How many times would Port Charlotte win if they played the Tarpons 10 times? We wager the Pirates would five. They have that sort of staying power, folks.
Elsewhere in the area, Lemon Bay stands out as the surprise of the season so far. The Mantas are 10-4 after a stretch where they won 10 of 11 games, including nine in a row. They make up for being somewhat undersized by being absolutely fearless on both ends of the floor.
POY BOYS
Before we move on to the rankings, here’s a quick look at the area’s MVP race. Because we don’t want to tip off how we are handicapping the All-Area Player of the Year finalist chase, we’re just going to list them in alphabetical order while also being incredibly vague and naming duos and entire teams:
Keegan Burroughs and Kade Slaton, Venice
Graduation hit the Venice roster pretty and Slaton has taken advantage of the opportunity that attrition provided. He leads the team with 14.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Burroughs has been a pill in the post for opposing teams, averaging a double-double (14.2 points, 11.2 rebounds). Burroughs piles up his stats in one of two ways – stealthily across 32 minutes or during a stretch of absolutely dominating play.
John Gamble, Charlotte
The Charlotte senior has been outstanding against an absolutely killer slate. He scored 20 or more points in all three games at the City of Palms Classic and made it look easy at times against that vaunted competition. He has been a terrific team leader and has always been quick to identify and feed a teammate with a hot hand.
Jace Huber and Lucas Newcomb, Lemon Bay
It’s difficult to single out one of these guys over the other. Huber is a true “glue” guy on the court, filling virtually any role required of him. Newcomb channels that fearless quality shared by all the players on this list, He is never afraid of motoring into a crowded lane to draw a foul and get to the free throw line. They are the biggest reasons why Lemon Bay has been the area’s best story so far.
Eli Lubsey, North Port
The senior post player announced his presence with authority in the preseason with a wild, 47-point performance in a pre-season tipoff game at Lemon Bay. He has flirted with averaging a double-double.
Jamarri Redding, DeSoto County
The results haven’t always been there for the Bulldogs, but Redding has been a baller. Though he’s just 6-0, Redding is averaging 20.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
Port Charlotte
It’s absolutely impossible to point out one player on the Pirates. On any night, someone can emerge and take over. Bode Stewart is as aggressive in the paint as any player in the area. Caleb Campos can block a shot at one end and drain a spot-up 3 at the other. Jah Chin is a shifty, dynamic point guard who played a key role in the team’s win against Charlotte and Roland Federick has been a lockdown defender.
NIFTY NEWBIES
We won’t say a whole lot about this quintent, but we felt it important to clue you in on what so far has been a fabulous showing by some of the area’s newcomers. They’re only scratching the surface of their talent and this coming month should tell us a whole lot more about them:
Jordan Attia, Charlotte (So.)
Dior Evans, Charlotte (So.)
Elias Gambrell, Lemon Bay (Fr.)
Dallas Lambert, Port Charlotte (Fr.)
Jordan Taylor, Charlotte (So.)
TEAM TALK
OK, without further ado, on to the FHSAA rankings of our seven area teams. The latest rankings came out on Jan. 3 and will be updated ... well ... whenever the FHSAA gets around to it. We’ve stopped trying to figure them out.
1. CHARLOTTE
Record: 5-11
That record is why you don’t see us doing our power rankings this season. It’s the worst record in the area, but it was compiled against the state’s 13th toughest schedule. That’s the way Charlotte always drew up their schedule in the days of Tom Massolio, and first-year coach Mike Williams is sticking with the script.
The Tarpons were No. 176 in the state overall, according to the most recent FHSAA rankings. Don’t expect that number to change all that much in the next release following their most recent loss – a 61-55 affair against Windermere Prep at Saturday’s Showdown in O-Town event. The Lakers are the state’s No. 36 team.
Of more interest is Charlotte’s region ranking: They’re No. 6 in Region 6A-3.
The Tarpons have wins against Cardinal Mooney, Fort Pierce Central and Booker T. Washington (Pensacola), teams that are currently ranked ahead of them. While their losses come against some seriously stacked competition (the top two IMG Academy teams, three City of Palms Classic opponents, among others), their most eye-opening setback came on Dec. 9 at Port Charlotte, where the Pirates could do no wrong and stymied Charlotte with their defense.
Port Charlotte lost to Immokalee over the winter break, a team that is ahead of Charlotte in the region rankings.
When things are going right for Charlotte, the area’s top player, John Gamble, is getting help from at least two other players scoring in double figures. If that doesn’t happen, then getting some scoring off the bench helps. Too often, that hasn’t happened for Charlotte, but expect that to change when the Tarpons turn their attention to a more conventional schedule down the stretch.
Chris Cornish has been the team’s most-consistent player outside of Gamble, continuing to grow as a rebounder while greatly improving at the offensive end. He, too, had an outstanding showing at the City of Palms.
Looking ahead, the Tarpons begin playing the usual suspects, including Port Charlotte a second time, Lemon Bay twice, Fort Myers and Naples, among others. There are no real threats to Charlotte in District 6A-11. While there is some room to move up in the region rankings, the Tarpons appear safe from falling out of the playoff picture.
2. PORT CHARLOTTE
Record: 7-6
This is another team whose record might be underselling it. Head coach Kip Rhoten was dismayed by the team’s performance at a Naples tournament over the winter break. The Pirates went 0-3 against three quality opponents (Doral Academy, Immokalee, First Baptist), but did so while battling some injuries and illness.
With everyone back this past Friday night, the Pirates showcased their defensive mettle in a 48-40 win against Evangelical Christian. They didn’t shoot it particularly well, which is an occasional bugaboo, but their defense was on point. They permitted just two points to the Sentinels during a game-deciding second quarter. They also held Gavin Williams – on of Southwest Florida’s top scorers – to 13 points, well below his 25.6 average.
Port Charlotte entered the week as the SunPreps area’s No. 2 team by way of the FHSAA rankings, checking in at No. 197. Of course, it can be argued they are the area’s top team, since the Pirates own that impressive 55-42 victory over Charlotte.
A mix of talented youth and unflappable experience has been the key this season. Seniors Caleb Campos and Bode Stewart also happen to be the team’s tallest players, with junior Roland Federick and freshman Dallas Lambert providing additional length. The sophomore guard duo of Kaden Suber and Jah Chin can take over games at any moment at either end of the floor. Junior Brennen Ingle has played some key minutes, as well, after transferring in from Charlotte.
Port Charlotte is going to need all of them to continue playing their best basketball for Region 5A-3 is loaded. If a team like the Pirates are the No. 10 team in a region, then you know it’s a land of giants. Cypress Lake and Mariner are the Pirates’ top District 5A-11 foes and the Pirates should be good and battle-tested by the time the district tournament rolls around. They will spend the remainder of the season playing mostly larger schools.
Keep an eye on their rematch with Charlotte at the Wally Keller Classic and a Jan. 26 date with Fort Myers. In the immediate future, Port Charlotte has a rugged three-game week against Lemon Bay, Riverview and Sebring.
3. VENICE
Record: 8-6
There’s a good theme here among our top three teams, as ranked by the FHSAA.
The records are dubious gauges of talent.
In Venice’s case, it has to do with key players joining the team at the midway point due to deep football playoff runs.
Even without the reinforcements, though, Venice has shown flashes of its potential under first-year coach Luke Davis. The season-opening win against Sarasota was huge, since the Sailors appear to be the class of Venice’s district at the moment. In eight games, Venice managed to tread water, going 4-4.
Kade Slaton and Keegan Burroughs held the fort until Deylen Platt, Chad Fleming and Hudson Traeger were officially able to shed their shoulder pads and hit the floor.
Since then, Venice has got 4-2 with a 2-1 performance at the Bradenton Christian Chick-fil-A Classic. At that eight-team event, the Indians lost their opening game to St. Xavier out of Kentucky, 46-41. They rallied their way through the consolation bracket by throttling a good North Port team and holding Bonita Springs at arm’s length.
They poured 84 points on Wiregrass Ranch at the Champion Holiday Shootout at Lemon Bay and followed up with a rout of East Lee the next evening.
Venice checks in No. 225 in the most recent FHSAA rankings, and are 10th in Region 7A-3, meaning there is some more heavy lifting to be done.
The Indians have a pair of tough games this week, hitting the road to Braden River and Sarasota. The Pirates are one of the top teams in Region 5A-3 and, of course, the Sailors are going to be eager to avenge their 69-59 season-opening loss to the Indians.
In fact, the schedule is pretty stacked the rest of the way, so if Venice can acquit itself well enough, it should nose its way into that all-important regional top eight. Port Charlotte, Fort Myers, Gateway Charter, Canterbury and North Port are all on the docket.
4. LEMON BAY
Record: 10-4
The Mantas had a lot of holes to fill on their roster coming into the 2022-23 season, but after some early struggles, the light definitely came on.
Lemon Bay is ranked No. 226 by the FHSAA, just one spot behind Class 7A area rival, Venice. That speaks highly of the Mantas’ exploits since opening the season with losses to Sarasota and Port Charlotte that now look significantly different in January than they did in November, considering the success of those teams.
Poor play coming out of halftime is what coach Sean Huber targeted as the team’s woes. To combat those slow second-half starts, the Mantas made a point of emphasis out of getting five consecutive stops to begin the third quarter.
Once Lemon Bay began to do that, the wins began to pile up. The Mantas won nine consecutive games and 10 of 11 before falling this past Friday against a very good Cardinal Mooney team. Junior Lucas Newcomb and senior Jace Huber have been the primary bus drivers, amassing points, rebounds and assists. Joe Scott has come back from a football injury to provide bursts of points off the bench and freshman Elias Gambrell has been getting better day by day.
All of it adds up to a team that currently finds itself No. 5 in Region 4A-3. It’s a tightly bunched region after top-ranked Gibbs, so Lemon Bay could climb as high as No. 2 or drop all the way out of the top eight with the slightest wobble.
Having a rematch with Port Charlotte and a pair of games with Charlotte on the upcoming slate could hurt the record but be a big boost to the strength of schedule. Winning a rematch with Evangelical Christian later this month would be a huge bump, as well.
5. NORTH PORT
Record: 7-8
One really good trait that is apparent with the Bobcats this season is they step on the throats of inferior opponents.
North Port opened the season against an extremely short-handed DeSoto County and the lightweight duo of Seacrest Country Day and Lakewood Ranch and won by an average of 31.7 points.
Then Port Charlotte brought them back to reality with a 63-40 pummeling. Since then, North Port has gone 4-7, losing close battles to Riverview, Golden Gate and Charlotte while picking up quality wins against Fort Myers and Braden River.
In all adds up to a No. 335 FHSAA ranking for first-year coach Bruce Wallace’s crew.
Junior Eli Lubsey is the team’s focal point. He’s averaging close to a double-double. Jordan Howell has evolved from a bench player to the Bobcats No. 2 scoring option in a big year-over-year improvement. When things are truly going right for North Port, Brad Miller and Jackson Kinker are taking a lot of weight off Lubsey’s shoulders with their any-given-night scoring ability.
Currently, North Port is on the outside looking in when it comes to the Region 7A-3 playoff picture. The are 14th in the region and, more important, third in District 7A-11 behind Sarasota and Venice. The Bobcats lost to Venice last month but have a rematch on Jan. 16. Rematches with Port Charlotte and Braden River loom as does a showdown with Lemon Bay.
6. DESOTO COUNTY
Record: 6-6
The Bulldogs are easily the area’s peskiest opponents on any night. Though they are undersized, they can be physical.
There will be bruises to ice at game’s end for any team that makes the trek to Arcadia.
Jamarri Redding (6-0) and Lil’Dreco Tompkins (6-1) are averaging a combined 22.3 rebounds per game, routinely outbattling players half a foot taller. That has translated into 20.1 points per game for Redding and 13 for Tompkins.
DeSoto County’s key to victory, though, is having other players step up to support their leading men. At various times this season, Gershon Galloway, Jerry Bonnane, Marquell Summers and Robert Carter have made their presence known.
Their play, though, hasn’t been consistent enough to translate into winning streaks against beatable opponents. The Bulldogs are trying to figure out who they are on the floor, but there are some traits that bode well for the remainder of the season.
The team can play extremely unselfish at times and can rally around a hot hand. That much was apparent in season sweeps of Mulberry and Hardee.
A 63-35 rout by Lemon Bay in Arcadia last month revealed DeSoto County can be rather easily disrupted on offense if Redding or Tompkins have an off night. In that game, both players struggled and Tompkins landed on the bench with an ice pack. No one player or combination of players consistently stepped in to pick up the slack.
The Bulldogs are No. 513 in the state, according to the FHSAA and No. 14 in Region 4A-3. Lake Placid and Booker are in front of them in District 4A-11 and they’ll get a look at Lake Placid on Jan. 23 in what should be a great measuring stick for the district tournament. Sarasota, North Port, Manatee, Sebring and a rematch with Lemon Bay are also on a challenging upcoming slate.
7. IMAGINE
Record: 4-11
The Sharks are way out in the weeds when it comes to their region standing. Currently, they are 23rd out of 25 teams in Region 3A-3, according to the FHSAA.
A look at their schedule, though, reveals a team that is not afraid to pick on someone far from their own size. Imagine has played Lemon Bay, Braden River, Out-of-Door, LaBelle and Cardinal Mooney, losing by an average of 37 points.
On the bright side, Imagine obliterated Sarasota Military Academy, 73-42, in the lone game on their schedule against a region opponent beneath them in the FHSAA rankings.
First-year coach Lee Taft brings a wealth of knowledge to the bench as someone who runs his own academy on the side. Junior Angelo Blas picked up where he left off last season as the team’s leading scorer and fellow junior Damian Bates has had his moments, as well.
The Sharks will spend the rest of the year fully absorbing Taft’s system against a schedule that lets the foot off the glass. Beyond games against DeSoto County, Lemon Bay and Out-of-Door, the Sharks will see more opponents on their own level.
The highlight might be a Jan. 31 game against the area’s newest school, Babcock Ranch.
GAME OF THE (HALF) YEAR
Port Charlotte 55, Charlotte 42
After standing in the center of the ring trading blows to open their Dec. 9 meeting at Port Charlotte, the Tarpons scored the last 11 points of first half and appeared to take control.
But that 28-22 lead was every bit as shaky as the 22-17 lead Port Charlotte held before it.
The Pirates racheted up their defense while Bode Stewart pummeled the larger Tarpons’ interior by storming the paint on his way to a game-high 16 points.
Port Charlotte pulled even by the end of the third quarter, then dominated the Tarpons down the stretch, hitting their free throws at the end to pull away.
ONES TO GROW ON
In chronological order, here are five games we’re looking forward to over the season’s final month:
Lemon Bay at Port Charlotte (Tuesday): These two always seem to play aggressive, tight contests no matter what’s going on with them. The Pirates could be 15-0 and the Mantas 0-15, but everyone will be in foul trouble entering the fourth quarter. It’s always a fun game, especially at Port Charlotte.
Venice at Sarasota (Friday): An Indians squad that was still missing its football players opened the season with a 69-59 victory over the Sailors on Nov. 28. Since then, Sarasota has become the team to beat in Venice’s district, but Venice has an even deeper and more dangerous squad to meet the challenge.
Port Charlotte at Charlotte (Jan. 21): We absolutely adore the fact this rivalry game is now the Saturday prime-time game of the Wally Keller Classic.
DeSoto County at Lemon Bay (Jan. 31): The Bulldogs always play better at the end of the year than its start and these two teams mirror each other in terms of height and effort. Good friends Darrel Nicklow and Sean Huber know each other’s coaching style better than anyone in this area and even though their first meeting this season resulted in a blowout victory for the Mantas, you can bet Jamarri Redding wants a little revenge for struggling during that first meeting.
North Port at Braden River (Feb. 1): As we noted earlier in this opus, Braden River is a dangerous team. That said, their win at North Port last month is the epitome of one that got away. This is the final game of the regular season for the Bobcats and they will be looking to make some noise as a talented darkhorse in their district tournament.
