SARASOTA – Mekhi Smith scored all 14 of his points in the second half, including a game-winning, 18-foot, buzzer-beater to lead St. Xavier past Venice, 65-64, on Tuesday during the opening round of the Suncoast Holiday Classic.
That’s one way to put it. Here’s another:
Venice fell in a 19-2 hole to begin the game, but furiously charged into the lead, 61-53, with two minutes remaining. Though the Indians couldn’t not hold on at the end, there’s no denying they are a transformed team.
After playing their first seven games with a seven-player varsity squad, Venice received reinforcements from the state championship football team just before Christmas. Their first game at full strength last week was akin to a preseason contest, but Venice hinted at what was to come in a 63-60 loss against undefeated Cardinal Mooney.
Tuesday, Venice clapped back at St. Xavier’s 19-2 opening flurry with an 16-2 retort and knotted the game at 29-29 heading into halftime.
“We came out and got hit in the mouth and we saw, uh-oh, we have to come out and play,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said. “The good news is, it shows you what we can do.”
Myles Weston, Jayshon Platt and Austin Bray, three arrivals from the football team, figured prominently in the comeback. In addition to their football exploits, Weston and Platt are returning All-Area hoops honorees. Bray, a newcomer to the school this season, also brought a lengthy basketball resume with him from up north.
Bray got the rally started with a 3-pointer from 24 feet. Weston then picked a Tiger’s pocket and tossed to Platt for a layup. On Venice's next possession, Weston again found Platt for a bucket. Bray contributed a block and a steal as Keegan Burroughs finished off the sprint with a pair of baskets to pull Venice within 21-18 with 6:13 to go in the second quarter.
Venice kept pouring it on.
Bray capped another 7-point spree with his second 3-pointer to give Venice its first lead of the game, 25-24.
Weston took command after the break, scoring 8 of Venice’s 13 points in the third quarter, then dropping 10 more during a high-scoring final period. Deylen Platt’s trey with 2:20 to play gave Venice its largest lead of the game, 61-53.
By then, fouls had caught up with Venice and Smith began to emerge for the Louisville-based Tigers. Smith outmuscled multiple Venice players for a rebound and put-back and converted two of three free throws. In between, Deylen Platt hit another 3-pointer, so Venice clung to a 64-63 lead during St. Xavier’s final possession.
Venice had three bodies swarming Smith at the top of the key, but he converted the tough shot as the horn sounded to send Venice into the tournament’s consolation bracket.
“The defense was extraordinary,” Montgomery said. “The kid made a perfect shot … we were mugging him.”
While the game ended on a sour note, it served a purpose – the football players are rounding into basketball shape and a rotation is beginning to develop. It’s a replay of what happened this time last year and it’s the reason Venice likes to play in the tournament, which guarantees three games in three days.
“This is, ‘get my football legs gone and my basketball legs here,’” Montgomery said. “They know these three games are where we turn the corner. Last year we played these three games, then we were full speed into the season.”
Weston scored a game-high 24 points, contributing multiple steals and assists. Bray had 10 points and three blocked shots.
“I knew after the first game everything was starting to come to me – my finishing, my pull-up,” Weston said. “Coach Montgomery and the coaches, they do a good job of, when I’m missing or something, they give me confidence. That confidence they give me helps me a whole lot.”
Venice slipped to 3-6 with the defeat but Weston said everything is going according to plan.
“Last year, this tournament helped us a lot, too,” he said. “So, we’re trying to get the rotation right. We’re coming here to win, but at the same time, we’re trying to get ready to run to districts and all of that after January.”
Venice will play either Cardinal Mooney or Durant in Wednesday’s 3 p.m. consolation semifinal.
In other games:
Charlotte 60, SLAM 54: The Tarpons started fast and held on for a victory in the opening round of the Chick-fil-A Classic at Bradenton Christian.
Charlotte (5-6) was coming off a three-game stint at the City of Palms Classic in which it had faced two national top-40 opponents. Using that experience to their advantage, the Tarpons raced out to a 36-21 halftime lead, then closed out the Tampa-based program by fending off a late charge.
D.J. Woods and Chris Cornish each scored 15 points to lead Charlotte, which will face undefeated Sycamore out of Cincinnati in Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal.
Gaither 45, North Port 44: The Bobcats fell to 6-5 on the season when Gaither pulled out the victory at the free throw line in the first round of the Chick-fil-A Classic at Bradenton Christian.
North Port will play either Bradenton Christian or Bayshore in Wednesday’s 1:30 p.m. consolation semifinal.
