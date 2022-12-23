ENGLEWOOD — Venice and Lemon Bay were the only two area schools to go 2-0 as the Champion Holiday Shootout wrapped up at Lemon Bay on Friday night. Port Charlotte split a pair of games, while North Port and DeSoto County each went 0-2.
Venice 68, East Lee County 54: Similar to Thursday’s victory, the Indians had a double-digit lead, but had to withstand a second half comeback before pulling away for the win.
Venice jumped on the Jaguars early and took a 35-27 lead at the half. Led by Kade Slaton, the Indians scored the first six points of the third quarter to open up a 14-point lead. But East Lee’s Jean Ambroise kept making 3-pointers to keep the Jaguars in the game and by the middle of the fourth quarter, the Venice lead was down to six.
“It’s kind of frustrating when you’ve got a lead and they chip away,” Venice coach Luke Davis said. “The last two games we’ve played two teams that don’t stop playing, They play hard. But for us to be winning most of the entire game, I definitely like to see that.”
The turning point came with 1:47 to go when a double technical foul was called on the Jaguars bench. The Indians sank all six free throws, then scored on the ensuing possession for an 8-point swing and a 65-51 lead.
Slaton led the way for Venice with 24 points, while Deylen Platt and Keegan Burroughs each scored 15. Burroughs also hauled in 12 rebounds. Ambroise sank six treys and led East Lee, now 9-2, with 29 points.
Venice improved to 6-5 with a pair of victories at the shootout.
“We wanted to go into Christmas break over .500 and that’s exactly what we did,” Davis said. “We go on to the Chick-fil-A tournament with a really good matchup with St. Xavier out of Kentucky in the first round. It will be a good test to kind of see where we’re at.”
Community School of Naples 65, North Port 63: The Seahawks’ Aidan Doyle drove into the lane and made a layup with four seconds to go as Community School sent the Bobcats to their second straight defeat.
North Port came out on fire at the beginning of the contest, opening up a 23-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but CSN’s Jackson McAdams sank four 3-point buckets in the second quarter while the Bobcat shooters were cooling off. The Seahawks outscored North Port 28-9 in the quarter to take a 39-32 lead at the break.
After a slow start to the third quarter, the Bobcats turned up the defensive intensity and cut into the lead until a basket by Eli Lubsey tied the game at 58-58. The Seahawks went back up by five, but a three-pointer by Andrew Vargas and two free throws by Lubsey tied the game again at 63-63 with 1:08 to go. CSN elected to play for the last shot and led the ball until Doyle’s go-ahead shot.
“They held it for the final shot. It was a tough move, but at the end of the day, we gave them a layup and we can’t give up layups like that,” North Port coach Bruce Wallace said. “In the third quarter, we came out flat and we were down by 12 and could have given up. But we didn’t and we fought and that’s a really good team we just played. We’ve lost to two really good teams the last two games, so I like where the team is at.”
Vargas made five 3-pointers for North Port and finished with 21 points, almost keeping up with McAdams, who sank six triples and ended up with 28.
Lubsey had 15 points and 9 rebounds, while holding McAdams to just 7 points in the second half on defense. Jose Santiago added 12 points for the Bobcats, now 6-6, while Community School improved to 9-1.
Wiregrass Ranch 64, Port Charlotte 61 (OT): In a defensive struggle, the Pirates trailed for the entire first half, but pulled ahead in the second half and appeared to be on their way to a victory over the Bulls before faltering at the end of regulation.
Port Charlotte was clinging to a three-point lead, but Preston Linville made a 3-point basket with four seconds to go to send the game into overtime.
Wiregrass took the lead immediately in the extra session and extended the advantage to five before back to back treys by Jah Chin brought the Pirates to within one. Poor free throw shooting plagued Port Charlotte throughout the game, and the overtime was no exception. The Pirates missed two chances to tie from the stripe in the final seconds. PC made just 19 of 38 foul shots for the game.
Chin led the Pirates (6-3) with 24 points and Dallas Lambert also reached double figures with 12. Linvile had 24 for the Bulls, who improved to 3-6.
The Pirates will travel to the Holiday Hoopfest at Golden Gate next Tuesday where they will face Doral Academy in the first round.
Lemon Bay 54 , Riverdale 48: The game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter but the Manta Rays opened up a 28-20 halftime lead thanks to a personal, eight-point run by Lucas Newcomb, who made a 3-pointer, and followed with a corner two, a steal, layup and free throw.
The Raiders stormed back after the break to take a quick lead, but the Mantas regained the advantage 37-36 at the end of the third quarter and outscored Riverdale 17-12 in the fourth quarter.
Newcomb finished with 24 points as Lemon Bay won its eighth game in a row.
Ida Baker 57 DeSoto County 54: The Bulldogs fell behind and trailed by three at the end of the first quarter and at the half. Baker extended its lead to 13 in the fourth quarter before a DeSoto rally fell just short. Shon Galloway led DeSoto with 15 points.
