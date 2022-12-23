ENGLEWOOD — Venice and Lemon Bay were the only two area schools to go 2-0 as the Champion Holiday Shootout wrapped up at Lemon Bay on Friday night. Port Charlotte split a pair of games, while North Port and DeSoto County each went 0-2.

Venice 68, East Lee County 54: Similar to Thursday’s victory, the Indians had a double-digit lead, but had to withstand a second half comeback before pulling away for the win.


