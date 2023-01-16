VENICE – Slow and steady won the race.
The Venice boys basketball team trailed visiting North Port for most of Monday afternoon’s district meeting before speeding past the Bobcats late to seize a 56-50 win.
“Yeah, they played pretty well,” Venice coach Luke Davis said of the Bobcats. Davis was an assistant at North Port until he was hired this past summer at Venice, clearing the way for North Port to hire Bruce Wallace.
“That’s one of the best games they’ve played all year,” Davis said. “Bruce does a really good job and they shot the ball really well. We were fortunate enough to get them in the last minute. I think they kind of ran out of gas.”
The Bobcats (9-9) led by as many as eight points throughout the first three quarters, but Venice (10-7) never let North Port run away.
Finally, trailing 45-41, Venice made its move. Senior Keegan Burroughs took a pass from junior Deylen Platt and lumbered through the lane for a bucket that triggered a 14-0 run that ironically was extended as a consequence of North Port’s good play.
The Bobcats had committed just one foul in the second half when they found themselves trailing Venice, 49-45, with 1:31 remaining. As North Port frantically chased down Venice players to commit the six fouls necessary to put Venice in the bonus, the Indians occasionally broke away. Consecutive dunks by Burroughs and Platt gave Venice a 55-45 lead with 28 seconds remaining.
After junior Eli Lubsey hit a 3-point basket for North Port’s first points since the 5:18 mark, the Bobcats finally committed their seventh foul. By then, just 12.1 seconds remained and the Venice lead was 55-48.
“It happens, sometimes,” Davis said of the situation North Port found itself in.
Though the game got a little ragged over the final five minutes, both teams put on a distribution clinic during the first 3½ quarters. In the second quarter, every point scored by both teams came off an assist. North Port nursed a 26-23 lead at the half thanks to better 3-point shooting.
The two teams continued to exchange blows during the third quarter. Venice put together an 8-2 spree to take its first lead since the game’s opening minutes, 34-33, only to see North Port wrestle it away for a 38-36 advantage entering the final period.
When Lubsey gathered in a pass from Andrew Vargas and finished at the rim, North Port pushed its lead to 45-41 with 5:18 to play, setting the stage for Venice’s late heroics.
Lubsey finished with a game-high 23 points and added seven rebounds. Senior Jordan Howell tacked on 14 points for the Bobcats. Junior point guard Jackson Kinker facilitated a lot of the offense for North Port, finishing with eight assists. He also grabbed six rebounds.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak that began after Venice defeated North Port, 56-39, at the Chick-fil-A Classic on Dec. 29. In the end, Wallace said his junior-laden team played well but put itself in bad situations late in the game.
“Jackson played a great game, but he’s got to know late in the game, you can’t get that deep,” Wallace said, referring instances where Kinker dribbled into trouble. “I think that’s just him being a junior. That’s a really good team and we fought hard and, you know, kids like Jackson and Eli, they’re getting better every single day.
“But I think that loss today kind of showed we were junior-heavy,” Wallace added. “We were more so relying on juniors than seniors and they kind of let things happen at the end of the game that you don’t want to happen as a coach.”
Venice has now won four of its past five games as it continues to chase Sarasota – a team it has defeated twice – for District 7A-12’s top seed. Burroughs led the Indians with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Griffin Moricz added 11 points.
“We’re still not playing as well as we think we can play, but we are beating teams at the end of the day,” Davis said. “A win is a win. There’s still some things we need to sharpen up and work on come district time because our district … anybody can beat anybody.”
